iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM) Shares Bought by First National Bank of Omaha

First National Bank of Omaha grew its stake in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating) by 61.6% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 19,988 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 7,623 shares during the period. First National Bank of Omaha’s holdings in iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF were worth $698,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 79,056,643 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,757,495,000 after buying an additional 2,120,629 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 617.1% in the 2nd quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 30,902,851 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,239,204,000 after buying an additional 26,593,451 shares during the period. Toronto Dominion Bank boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 190.1% in the 3rd quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 10,219,950 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $356,352,000 after buying an additional 6,697,550 shares during the period. Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 60.3% in the 3rd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 9,605,304 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $373,647,000 after buying an additional 3,614,016 shares during the period. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF by 3,639.2% in the 3rd quarter. National Bank of Canada FI now owns 4,095,355 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $142,837,000 after buying an additional 3,985,830 shares during the period. 82.29% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF alerts:

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Stock Up 0.4 %

NYSEARCA EEM opened at $39.19 on Friday. iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF has a one year low of $33.49 and a one year high of $46.78. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $40.09 and a 200-day simple moving average of $38.35.

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Company Profile

iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF, formerly iShares MSCI Emerging Markets Index Fund (the Fund), seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of publicly traded equity securities in global emerging markets, as measured by the MSCI Emerging Markets Index (the Index).

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding EEM? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF (NYSEARCA:EEM – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares MSCI Emerging Markets ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.