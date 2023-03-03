iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD) Shares Sold by Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV

Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV lessened its holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWD – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 11,859 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 459 shares during the quarter. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF accounts for approximately 0.8% of Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings, making the stock its 22nd largest holding. Marshall Financial Group Inc. ADV’s holdings in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF were worth $1,613,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of IWD. New Millennium Group LLC acquired a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 2nd quarter valued at $31,000. Chilton Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the second quarter worth about $35,000. Absolute Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth about $43,000. Angeles Wealth Management LLC purchased a new stake in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the third quarter valued at approximately $48,000. Finally, Core Alternative Capital acquired a new position in iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF in the 3rd quarter worth approximately $51,000.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.9 %

Shares of NYSEARCA IWD traded up $1.41 during trading on Friday, reaching $156.01. 1,082,443 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,213,652. The stock has a market cap of $52.82 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.53 and a beta of 0.96. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $156.26 and its 200 day simple moving average is $152.05. iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $134.09 and a 12-month high of $169.69.

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF Profile

iShares Russell 1000 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 1000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance, before fees and expenses, of the large capitalization value sector of the U.S. equity market, as represented by the Russell 1000 Value Index (the Index).

