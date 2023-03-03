iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN) Shares Purchased by Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC

Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC increased its stake in shares of iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IWN – Get Rating) by 7.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 1,610 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 116 shares during the period. Cary Street Partners Investment Advisory LLC’s holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF were worth $208,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently bought and sold shares of IWN. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp grew its holdings in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 135.3% during the third quarter. Alaska Permanent Fund Corp now owns 2,571,047 shares of the company’s stock worth $331,485,000 after acquiring an additional 1,478,257 shares during the period. Jane Street Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 136.7% during the second quarter. Jane Street Group LLC now owns 212,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,864,000 after purchasing an additional 789,244 shares in the last quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 16,386.0% during the second quarter. Edge Capital Group LLC now owns 686,146 shares of the company’s stock worth $33,662,000 after purchasing an additional 681,984 shares in the last quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company purchased a new position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF during the third quarter worth approximately $54,630,000. Finally, UBS Group AG boosted its position in iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF by 25.5% during the third quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 1,313,318 shares of the company’s stock worth $169,326,000 after purchasing an additional 266,599 shares in the last quarter.

Get iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF alerts:

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Trading Up 0.2 %

Shares of IWN stock opened at $148.57 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average is $147.36 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.22. iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF has a 12-month low of $128.24 and a 12-month high of $166.38.

About iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF

iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF, formerly Ishares Trust Russel 2000 (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell 2000 Value Index Fund, is an exchange traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell 2000 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of equity securities of Russell 2000 Index issuers with relatively lower price-to-book ratios and lower forecasted growth.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Russell 2000 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.