iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV) Shares Sold by Belpointe Asset Management LLC

Belpointe Asset Management LLC lowered its stake in iShares Silver Trust (NYSEARCA:SLV – Get Rating) by 22.9% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 47,467 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 14,070 shares during the period. Belpointe Asset Management LLC’s holdings in iShares Silver Trust were worth $830,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of SLV. Oarsman Capital Inc. boosted its holdings in iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the third quarter. Oarsman Capital Inc. now owns 16,780 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $294,000 after buying an additional 575 shares in the last quarter. Rational Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 17.1% during the 2nd quarter. Rational Advisors LLC now owns 4,082 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $76,000 after acquiring an additional 595 shares during the period. MONECO Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 3.5% during the 3rd quarter. MONECO Advisors LLC now owns 18,345 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $321,000 after acquiring an additional 626 shares in the last quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC increased its stake in iShares Silver Trust by 2.8% in the 3rd quarter. Highland Capital Management LLC now owns 23,924 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $419,000 after purchasing an additional 658 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC raised its stake in shares of iShares Silver Trust by 19.9% during the 3rd quarter. RE Dickinson Investment Advisors LLC now owns 3,969 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $69,000 after buying an additional 659 shares during the last quarter.

iShares Silver Trust Price Performance

Shares of NYSEARCA SLV opened at $19.24 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $21.07 and its 200 day moving average price is $19.51. iShares Silver Trust has a 52 week low of $16.19 and a 52 week high of $24.90.

About iShares Silver Trust

iShares Silver Trust (the Trust) owns silver transferred to the Trust in exchange for shares issued by the Trust. The Trust’s each share represents a fractional undivided beneficial interest in its net assets. The assets of the Trust consist of silver held by the Trust’s custodian on behalf of the Trust.

