iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE) Holdings Boosted by Evermay Wealth Management LLC

Evermay Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating) by 106.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 1,068 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 550 shares during the period. Evermay Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF were worth $137,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Bessemer Group Inc. boosted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 108.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bessemer Group Inc. now owns 7,011 shares of the company’s stock valued at $901,000 after buying an additional 3,647 shares during the period. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 62.5% in the 3rd quarter. FSM Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 4,440 shares of the company’s stock valued at $571,000 after purchasing an additional 1,708 shares during the last quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 1.2% in the 3rd quarter. Strategic Wealth Partners Group LLC now owns 355,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,660,000 after purchasing an additional 4,217 shares during the last quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. lifted its stake in shares of iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 6.6% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Advisors Network Inc. now owns 52,480 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,745,000 after purchasing an additional 3,265 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC lifted its position in iShares S&P 500 Value ETF by 94.2% during the 3rd quarter. Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC now owns 5,479 shares of the company’s stock worth $704,000 after acquiring an additional 2,658 shares during the last quarter.

Get iShares S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Stock Up 0.8 %

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF stock traded up $1.15 on Friday, reaching $152.15. 57,591 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,022,918. The firm has a fifty day moving average price of $151.72 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $145.55. iShares S&P 500 Value ETF has a twelve month low of $127.33 and a twelve month high of $160.30.

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Company Profile

iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares S&P 500 Value Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P 500 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IVE? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IVE – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.