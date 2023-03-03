iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS) Sees Strong Trading Volume

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:IJS – Get Rating) shares saw strong trading volume on Friday . 996,199 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, an increase of 94% from the previous session’s volume of 512,394 shares.The stock last traded at $101.45 and had previously closed at $101.15.

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF Stock Up 1.1 %

The business has a 50-day moving average price of $98.52 and a 200-day moving average price of $94.40. The company has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 11.52 and a beta of 1.16.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 118,772.2% during the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 93,295,641 shares of the company’s stock worth $8,518,825,000 after purchasing an additional 93,217,157 shares in the last quarter. LPL Financial LLC increased its stake in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 96.1% during the 2nd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 2,359,855 shares of the company’s stock worth $210,098,000 after acquiring an additional 1,156,612 shares during the period. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF in the 4th quarter valued at about $99,451,000. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF by 43.1% during the fourth quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 1,915,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $176,930,000 after purchasing an additional 576,925 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF during the 3rd quarter worth $42,709,000.

About iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF

iShares S&P Small-Cap 600 Value ETF, formerly iShares S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the S&P SmallCap 600 Value Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the small-capitalization value sector of the United States equity market and consists of those stocks in the S&P SmallCap 600 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics.

