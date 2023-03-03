Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Price Target Raised to $60.00

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by Raymond James from $57.00 to $60.00 in a report published on Tuesday, Benzinga reports. They currently have a strong-buy rating on the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock.

A number of other research analysts also recently weighed in on ITRI. Cowen raised their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $72.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, February 2nd. StockNews.com raised Itron from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. EF Hutton Acquisition Co. I reissued a buy rating and issued a $60.00 price objective on shares of Itron in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price objective on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a research note on Tuesday. Finally, Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an equal weight rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, three have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $58.11.

Itron Price Performance

Shares of Itron stock opened at $56.78 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.66, a quick ratio of 1.20 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38. Itron has a 52-week low of $39.38 and a 52-week high of $60.61. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $55.37 and a 200-day simple moving average of $51.20.

Insider Transactions at Itron

Itron ( NASDAQ:ITRI Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $433.90 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. The firm’s revenue was down 3.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $0.75 EPS. On average, research analysts anticipate that Itron will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

In other news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of Itron stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, February 27th. The stock was sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total transaction of $35,921.64. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 11,970 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $670,798.80. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Joan S. Hooper sold 792 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, February 24th. The stock was sold at an average price of $53.82, for a total value of $42,625.44. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 63,700 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,428,334. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 641 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 27th. The shares were sold at an average price of $56.04, for a total value of $35,921.64. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,970 shares in the company, valued at approximately $670,798.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last quarter, insiders have sold 12,365 shares of company stock valued at $675,353. 1.37% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Itron

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of ITRI. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. boosted its stake in Itron by 39.8% in the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 28,842 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,519,000 after purchasing an additional 8,213 shares in the last quarter. US Bancorp DE boosted its stake in Itron by 30.7% in the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 1,040 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $54,000 after purchasing an additional 244 shares in the last quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC acquired a new position in Itron in the first quarter worth $299,000. Natixis Advisors L.P. boosted its stake in Itron by 10.4% in the first quarter. Natixis Advisors L.P. now owns 13,291 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $700,000 after purchasing an additional 1,256 shares in the last quarter. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC raised its position in shares of Itron by 57.2% during the first quarter. MetLife Investment Management LLC now owns 24,551 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $1,293,000 after acquiring an additional 8,938 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

Itron Company Profile

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

