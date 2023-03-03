Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI) Shares Gap Down After Insider Selling

Itron, Inc. (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) shares gapped down before the market opened on Friday after an insider sold shares in the company. The stock had previously closed at $56.78, but opened at $54.42. Itron shares last traded at $54.71, with a volume of 69,541 shares trading hands.

Specifically, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Thursday, February 2nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $489,480. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. In related news, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $51.45, for a total value of $102,900.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 9,158 shares in the company, valued at approximately $471,179.10. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Donald L. Reeves III sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 2nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $60.00, for a total transaction of $60,000.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 8,158 shares in the company, valued at $489,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 12,365 shares of company stock valued at $675,353 in the last 90 days. 1.37% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Piper Sandler raised their price target on shares of Itron from $48.00 to $58.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Morgan Stanley decreased their target price on shares of Itron from $55.00 to $50.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Raymond James raised their target price on shares of Itron from $57.00 to $60.00 and gave the company a “strong-buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Itron from $40.00 to $52.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Tuesday. Finally, Stephens reaffirmed an “equal weight” rating and set a $45.00 price target on shares of Itron in a report on Tuesday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $57.22.

Itron Stock Performance

The firm has a market cap of $2.49 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -258.09 and a beta of 1.34. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $55.37 and a 200 day moving average of $51.20. The company has a quick ratio of 1.20, a current ratio of 1.66 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.38.

Itron (NASDAQ:ITRI – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $0.71 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.09 by $0.62. The business had revenue of $467.50 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $433.90 million. Itron had a positive return on equity of 4.41% and a negative net margin of 0.54%. Itron’s revenue for the quarter was down 3.7% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.75 earnings per share. As a group, analysts anticipate that Itron, Inc. will post 0.94 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Itron by 2.1% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 5,080,619 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $213,945,000 after acquiring an additional 106,342 shares during the last quarter. Amundi grew its position in Itron by 18.3% in the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 2,600,319 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $133,785,000 after acquiring an additional 401,394 shares during the last quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group grew its position in Itron by 1.2% in the fourth quarter. Schroder Investment Management Group now owns 1,420,328 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $71,940,000 after acquiring an additional 16,241 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP grew its position in Itron by 3.1% in the third quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 1,260,616 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $53,087,000 after acquiring an additional 37,711 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Trust Advisors LP grew its position in Itron by 12.5% in the first quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 991,633 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock valued at $52,239,000 after acquiring an additional 110,107 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 96.64% of the company’s stock.

About Itron

Itron, Inc is a technology and services company, which engages in the provision of solutions that measure, manage, and analyze energy and water use. It operates through the following segments: Device Solutions, Networked Solutions, and Outcomes. The Device Solutions segment includes hardware products used for measurement, control, or sensing that do not have communications capability embedded for use with its broader Itron systems.

