J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM) Issues FY 2023 Earnings Guidance

J. M. Smucker (NYSE:SJM – Get Rating) updated its FY 2023 earnings guidance on Tuesday. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $8.55-$8.75 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $8.60. The company issued revenue guidance of $8.48 billion-$8.48 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $8.47 billion. J. M. Smucker also updated its FY23 guidance to $8.55-8.75 EPS.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have weighed in on SJM shares. Exane BNP Paribas started coverage on J. M. Smucker in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They set an underperform rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley upgraded J. M. Smucker from an underweight rating to an equal weight rating and boosted their target price for the stock from $135.00 to $158.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price target on J. M. Smucker from $148.00 to $155.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their price objective on shares of J. M. Smucker from $157.00 to $158.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research note on Thursday. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reiterated a sell rating and issued a $123.00 target price on shares of J. M. Smucker in a research note on Monday, November 21st. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and one has issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $149.70.

Get J. M. Smucker alerts:

J. M. Smucker Stock Performance

J. M. Smucker stock traded up $1.02 on Friday, hitting $149.61. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 256,921 shares, compared to its average volume of 950,550. The firm has a market cap of $15.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 22.44, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.21. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 1.16 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.52. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $152.49 and a 200-day moving average price of $147.64. J. M. Smucker has a one year low of $119.82 and a one year high of $163.07.

J. M. Smucker Dividend Announcement

J. M. Smucker ( NYSE:SJM Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported $2.21 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.13 by $0.08. The firm had revenue of $2.22 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.22 billion. J. M. Smucker had a net margin of 8.54% and a return on equity of 11.10%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.7% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $2.33 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that J. M. Smucker will post 8.68 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, March 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 10th were paid a $1.02 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, February 9th. This represents a $4.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. J. M. Smucker’s dividend payout ratio is presently 61.45%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On J. M. Smucker

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in SJM. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC boosted its stake in shares of J. M. Smucker by 85,116.7% in the 4th quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 2,102,297 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,130,000 after purchasing an additional 2,099,830 shares in the last quarter. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of J. M. Smucker in the 4th quarter valued at $219,033,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 14.8% during the 4th quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 1,531,825 shares of the company’s stock worth $242,733,000 after buying an additional 197,519 shares in the last quarter. National Pension Service lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1,012.2% during the 1st quarter. National Pension Service now owns 192,636 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,085,000 after buying an additional 175,315 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vanguard Group Inc. lifted its position in J. M. Smucker by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 12,721,847 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,722,666,000 after buying an additional 162,944 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 79.21% of the company’s stock.

About J. M. Smucker

(Get Rating)

The J. M. Smucker Co engages in the manufacture and marketing of food and beverage products. It operates through the following segments: U.S. Retail Coffee, U.S. Retail Consumer Foods, U.S. Retail Pet Foods, and International and Away From Home. The U. S. Retail Coffee segment includes domestic sales of Folgers, Dunkin’ Donuts, and Café Bustelo branded coffee.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for J. M. Smucker Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for J. M. Smucker and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.