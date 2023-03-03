Jabil (NYSE:JBL) Sets New 12-Month High at $85.08

Jabil Inc. (NYSE:JBL – Get Rating) shares hit a new 52-week high during mid-day trading on Friday . The company traded as high as $85.08 and last traded at $85.01, with a volume of 246391 shares changing hands. The stock had previously closed at $84.14.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

A number of research analysts have recently commented on JBL shares. UBS Group assumed coverage on Jabil in a research report on Tuesday, December 13th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $76.00 target price for the company. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on Jabil from $90.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 21st. Citigroup boosted their target price on shares of Jabil from $80.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Friday, December 16th. Finally, StockNews.com downgraded shares of Jabil from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a report on Friday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, three have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $82.40.

Jabil Trading Up 1.7 %

The stock has a market cap of $11.40 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.21, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.43. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is $77.80 and its 200 day simple moving average is $68.63. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.02, a current ratio of 1.02 and a quick ratio of 0.57.

Jabil Dividend Announcement

Jabil ( NYSE:JBL Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, December 15th. The technology company reported $1.61 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.89 by ($0.28). The company had revenue of $9.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.28 billion. Jabil had a return on equity of 40.43% and a net margin of 2.83%. On average, research analysts predict that Jabil Inc. will post 7.81 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 2nd. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th were paid a $0.08 dividend. This represents a $0.32 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.37%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, February 14th. Jabil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 4.64%.

Insider Activity at Jabil

In related news, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, January 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total value of $112,500.00. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,281 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, CFO Michael Dastoor sold 57,791 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $74.44, for a total value of $4,301,962.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 191,607 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,263,225.08. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, SVP Francis Mckay sold 1,500 shares of Jabil stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $75.00, for a total transaction of $112,500.00. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 52,281 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,921,075. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold a total of 202,562 shares of company stock valued at $15,294,991 over the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 2.75% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. ST Germain D J Co. Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Jabil during the fourth quarter valued at $26,000. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jabil by 391.8% in the 4th quarter. Raleigh Capital Management Inc. now owns 418 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $29,000 after buying an additional 333 shares during the last quarter. Amundi raised its position in Jabil by 419.8% during the fourth quarter. Amundi now owns 421 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $32,000 after purchasing an additional 340 shares during the period. Field & Main Bank purchased a new position in shares of Jabil during the 3rd quarter worth about $35,000. Finally, Lindbrook Capital LLC grew its stake in shares of Jabil by 29.6% during the fourth quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 586 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 88.45% of the company’s stock.

About Jabil

Jabil, Inc engages in the provision of electronic manufacturing services and solutions. It offers electronics design, production, product management, and repair services to companies in the automotive and transportation, capital equipment, consumer lifestyles and wearable technologies, computing and storage, defense and aerospace, digital home, healthcare, industrial and energy, mobility, networking and telecommunications, packaging, point of sale, and printing industries.

