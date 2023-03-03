Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY) Shares Bought by EHP Funds Inc.

EHP Funds Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. (NASDAQ:JKHY – Get Rating) by 37.1% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 20,700 shares of the technology company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,600 shares during the period. EHP Funds Inc.’s holdings in Jack Henry & Associates were worth $3,773,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors have also made changes to their positions in the business. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,456,260 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,359,051,000 after purchasing an additional 49,073 shares during the period. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted its holdings in Jack Henry & Associates by 27.5% in the second quarter. JPMorgan Chase & Co. now owns 1,326,194 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $238,741,000 after acquiring an additional 286,117 shares during the period. Northern Trust Corp boosted its position in Jack Henry & Associates by 0.7% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 935,995 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $168,498,000 after purchasing an additional 6,379 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 2.4% during the 3rd quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 897,058 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $163,509,000 after purchasing an additional 21,336 shares during the period. Finally, Legal & General Group Plc increased its holdings in shares of Jack Henry & Associates by 8.1% during the 2nd quarter. Legal & General Group Plc now owns 666,877 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $120,052,000 after purchasing an additional 50,014 shares in the last quarter. 90.26% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

NASDAQ:JKHY traded up $0.32 on Friday, reaching $166.17. 46,684 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 460,709. The firm has a market capitalization of $12.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 34.41, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.78 and a beta of 0.64. Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. has a 52-week low of $162.06 and a 52-week high of $212.62. The company has a quick ratio of 1.15, a current ratio of 1.15 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18. The business has a fifty day moving average of $174.85 and a 200-day moving average of $183.94.

Jack Henry & Associates ( NASDAQ:JKHY Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, February 8th. The technology company reported $1.10 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $1.11 by ($0.01). Jack Henry & Associates had a return on equity of 24.81% and a net margin of 17.66%. The business had revenue of $505.30 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $515.47 million. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $1.30 earnings per share. Jack Henry & Associates’s quarterly revenue was up 2.3% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, analysts expect that Jack Henry & Associates, Inc. will post 4.82 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 8th will be issued a $0.52 dividend. This is a boost from Jack Henry & Associates’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.49. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 7th. This represents a $2.08 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.25%. Jack Henry & Associates’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 40.66%.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the stock. Stephens reissued an “equal weight” rating and set a $185.00 price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates in a report on Wednesday, February 8th. William Blair started coverage on Jack Henry & Associates in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. They issued an “outperform” rating for the company. Oppenheimer decreased their price target on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $191.00 to $181.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of Jack Henry & Associates from $190.00 to $175.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, February 9th. Finally, DA Davidson cut their price target on Jack Henry & Associates from $198.00 to $188.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 9th. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Jack Henry & Associates currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $180.22.

Jack Henry & Associates Profile

(Get Rating)

Jack Henry & Associates, Inc is a technology company, which engages in the provision of technology solutions and payment processing services primarily for financial services organizations. It operates through the following segments: Core, Payments, Complementary, and Corporate and Other. The Core segment provides core information processing platforms to banks and credit unions, which consist of integrated applications required to process deposit, loan, general ledger transactions, and maintain centralized customer or member information.

