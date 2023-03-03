Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Increased to $85.00 by Analysts at Morgan Stanley

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Morgan Stanley from $79.00 to $85.00 in a research report report published on Thursday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has an equal weight rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other research analysts have also issued research reports about the company. Cowen increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $70.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Friday, November 18th. Robert W. Baird raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a report on Thursday. Truist Financial raised their target price on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a report on Thursday, January 12th. Oppenheimer increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $85.00 to $96.00 in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Jack in the Box from $80.00 to $95.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research report on Thursday. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have issued a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of $87.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $86.43 on Thursday. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is $75.59 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $78.20. The firm has a market cap of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a PEG ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62. Jack in the Box has a 52-week low of $54.80 and a 52-week high of $94.68.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.76 by $0.25. The business had revenue of $527.10 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $506.98 million. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $1.97 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that Jack in the Box will post 5.54 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a dividend of $0.44 per share. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.04%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is 28.57%.

In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total transaction of $136,400.04. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,245,571.16. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In other Jack in the Box news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 1,258 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $69.12, for a total transaction of $86,952.96. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 35,520 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,455,142.40. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of Jack in the Box stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 5,177 shares of company stock valued at $358,825. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. BlackRock Inc. lifted its stake in Jack in the Box by 36.3% during the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,284,343 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $306,789,000 after purchasing an additional 874,419 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 0.4% in the third quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 2,337,186 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $173,116,000 after buying an additional 10,379 shares during the period. Capital World Investors purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the first quarter worth about $98,706,000. Point72 Asset Management L.P. purchased a new position in shares of Jack in the Box in the third quarter worth about $55,268,000. Finally, State Street Corp increased its holdings in shares of Jack in the Box by 1.0% in the third quarter. State Street Corp now owns 738,907 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $54,731,000 after buying an additional 6,960 shares during the period. Institutional investors own 99.78% of the company’s stock.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

