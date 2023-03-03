Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK) Price Target Raised to $87.00 at Cowen

Jack in the Box (NASDAQ:JACK – Get Rating) had its target price increased by Cowen from $80.00 to $87.00 in a research report sent to investors on Thursday morning, Benzinga reports. They currently have a market perform rating on the restaurant operator’s stock.

Other equities analysts have also recently issued research reports about the company. Robert W. Baird boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $77.00 to $88.00 in a research report on Thursday. Wedbush boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $82.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a neutral rating in a research report on Thursday. Barclays boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $84.00 and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a research report on Thursday. Credit Suisse Group boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $73.00 to $80.00 and gave the stock an underperform rating in a research report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial boosted their price objective on Jack in the Box from $88.00 to $92.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 12th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus target price of $87.56.

Shares of NASDAQ:JACK opened at $86.43 on Thursday. Jack in the Box has a fifty-two week low of $54.80 and a fifty-two week high of $94.68. The business has a 50-day moving average of $75.59 and a two-hundred day moving average of $78.20. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.78 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.26, a P/E/G ratio of 0.90 and a beta of 1.62.

Jack in the Box ( NASDAQ:JACK Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The restaurant operator reported $2.01 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.76 by $0.25. Jack in the Box had a negative return on equity of 16.57% and a net margin of 7.86%. The company had revenue of $527.10 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $506.98 million. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.97 earnings per share. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 52.9% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts expect that Jack in the Box will post 5.54 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, March 28th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.44 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $1.76 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.04%. Jack in the Box’s dividend payout ratio is currently 28.57%.

In other news, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now directly owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,245,571.16. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, CMO Ryan Lee Ostrom sold 326 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 16th. The stock was sold at an average price of $79.89, for a total transaction of $26,044.14. Following the sale, the chief marketing officer now directly owns 10,536 shares in the company, valued at approximately $841,721.04. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Also, CEO Darin S. Harris sold 2,034 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 20th. The stock was sold at an average price of $67.06, for a total value of $136,400.04. Following the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 33,486 shares in the company, valued at $2,245,571.16. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 5,177 shares of company stock worth $358,825. Company insiders own 1.30% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Ancora Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 1st quarter worth approximately $25,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. Advisors Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Jack in the Box by 102.6% during the 4th quarter. Advisors Asset Management Inc. now owns 468 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $32,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares during the last quarter. US Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 4th quarter worth approximately $59,000. Finally, Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC bought a new stake in Jack in the Box during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $69,000. 99.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Jack in the Box, Inc engages in operating and franchising a chain of quick-service and fast-casual restaurants. It operates through the Jack in the Box Restaurant segments. The Jack in the Box Restaurant segment offers a broad selection of distinctive products including burgers like Jumbo Jack burgers, and product lines such as Buttery Jack burgers including the Brunchfast menu.

