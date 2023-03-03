James Bubeck Sells 1,920 Shares of Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI) Stock

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:CCOI – Get Rating) CRO James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $64.49, for a total transaction of $123,820.80. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive now directly owns 42,422 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,735,794.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink.

James Bubeck also recently made the following trade(s):

On Monday, December 5th, James Bubeck sold 1,920 shares of Cogent Communications stock. The shares were sold at an average price of $57.45, for a total value of $110,304.00.

Cogent Communications Price Performance

Shares of NASDAQ CCOI traded down $0.17 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $63.92. 26,641 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 278,384. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $64.37 and a 200 day moving average price of $57.99. The company has a market cap of $3.09 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 582.69, a PEG ratio of 1.99 and a beta of 0.44. Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc. has a 52 week low of $46.75 and a 52 week high of $72.21.

Cogent Communications Increases Dividend

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 24th. Stockholders of record on Friday, March 10th will be paid a $0.925 dividend. This is a positive change from Cogent Communications’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.92. This represents a $3.70 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.79%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 9th. Cogent Communications’s dividend payout ratio is currently 3,327.58%.

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Norges Bank bought a new stake in Cogent Communications during the fourth quarter worth approximately $39,772,000. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Cogent Communications by 325.5% during the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 341,657 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $19,502,000 after purchasing an additional 261,355 shares during the last quarter. Raymond James & Associates boosted its position in shares of Cogent Communications by 832.7% in the 3rd quarter. Raymond James & Associates now owns 272,291 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $14,203,000 after purchasing an additional 243,096 shares during the period. River Road Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Cogent Communications in the 3rd quarter worth about $11,464,000. Finally, State Street Corp lifted its stake in Cogent Communications by 14.0% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 1,706,265 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $113,211,000 after buying an additional 210,120 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 85.15% of the company’s stock.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

CCOI has been the topic of a number of recent analyst reports. William Blair restated an “outperform” rating on shares of Cogent Communications in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. The Goldman Sachs Group dropped their price objective on shares of Cogent Communications from $49.00 to $43.00 and set a “sell” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company decreased their target price on Cogent Communications from $55.00 to $53.00 and set an “underweight” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, November 4th. Moffett Nathanson increased their price target on Cogent Communications to $93.00 in a research report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on Cogent Communications from $64.00 to $61.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 15th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, two have assigned a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $64.13.

About Cogent Communications

Cogent Communications Holdings, Inc engages in the provision of Internet access and Internet Protocol (IP) communications solutions. It offers Internet access and data transport through its fiber optic, IP data-only network, ethernet transport, and colocation services. The company was founded by David Schaeffer in August 1999 and is headquartered in Washington, DC.

