Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Update

Posted by on Mar 3rd, 2023

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOFGet Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Stock Performance

NIPOF stock remained flat at $457.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.38. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 12-month low of $457.38 and a 12-month high of $607.00.

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

(Get Rating)

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.