Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Stock Performance

NIPOF stock remained flat at $457.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.38. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 12-month low of $457.38 and a 12-month high of $607.00.

Get Japan Hotel REIT Investment alerts:

About Japan Hotel REIT Investment

(Get Rating)

Featured Articles

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Corporation(JHR) is the J-REIT that specifies in the hotels. JHR has the basic principle of ensuring the steady growth and stable revenue in mid to long term view to operate asset.

Receive News & Ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Japan Hotel REIT Investment and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.