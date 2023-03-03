Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF) Short Interest Update

Japan Hotel REIT Investment Co. (OTCMKTS:NIPOF – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 16,600 shares, an increase of 18.6% from the January 31st total of 14,000 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 0 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently ∞ days.
Japan Hotel REIT Investment Stock Performance
NIPOF stock remained flat at $457.38 during mid-day trading on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $457.38 and a 200 day simple moving average of $457.38. Japan Hotel REIT Investment has a 12-month low of $457.38 and a 12-month high of $607.00.
About Japan Hotel REIT Investment
