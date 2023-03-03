JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT) Short Interest Up 150.0% in February

JATT Acquisition Corp (NYSE:JATT – Get Rating) was the target of a significant increase in short interest in the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 2,000 shares, an increase of 150.0% from the January 31st total of 800 shares. Approximately 0.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 20,800 shares, the short-interest ratio is presently 0.1 days.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Bank of Montreal Can purchased a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter worth $3,848,000. Royal Bank of Canada acquired a new position in JATT Acquisition during the first quarter worth about $138,000. Glazer Capital LLC increased its holdings in JATT Acquisition by 55.6% in the first quarter. Glazer Capital LLC now owns 82,925 shares of the company’s stock valued at $822,000 after buying an additional 29,623 shares in the last quarter. Sculptor Capital LP acquired a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition during the 1st quarter valued at approximately $539,000. Finally, First Trust Capital Management L.P. purchased a new stake in shares of JATT Acquisition during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,193,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 47.97% of the company’s stock.

Get JATT Acquisition alerts:

JATT Acquisition Trading Down 0.1 %

Shares of NYSE:JATT traded down $0.01 during trading on Friday, reaching $10.39. The company had a trading volume of 10,434 shares, compared to its average volume of 30,145. The stock’s fifty day moving average price is $10.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $10.17. JATT Acquisition has a fifty-two week low of $9.84 and a fifty-two week high of $10.75.

About JATT Acquisition

JATT Acquisition Corp does not have significant operations. It intends to effect a merger, capital share exchange, asset acquisition, share purchase, reorganization, or similar business combination with one or more businesses or entities. The company intends to focus on businesses primarily operating in the life sciences sector.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for JATT Acquisition Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JATT Acquisition and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.