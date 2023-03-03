Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ) Issues FY23 Earnings Guidance

Jazz Pharmaceuticals (NASDAQ:JAZZ – Get Rating) issued an update on its FY23 earnings guidance on Wednesday morning. The company provided EPS guidance of $16.90-$17.85 for the period, compared to the consensus EPS estimate of $18.10. The company issued revenue guidance of $3.675-$3.875 billion, compared to the consensus revenue estimate of $3.76 billion.

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Trading Up 1.3 %

JAZZ traded up $1.85 during trading on Friday, hitting $146.19. 341,688 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 526,922. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $153.00 and a 200 day simple moving average of $148.90. The firm has a market cap of $9.21 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -41.10, a P/E/G ratio of 0.82 and a beta of 0.73. Jazz Pharmaceuticals has a 1 year low of $125.36 and a 1 year high of $169.98. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.07, a quick ratio of 2.27 and a current ratio of 3.16.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of equities analysts recently issued reports on JAZZ shares. Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $210.00 to $205.00 and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Thursday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $190.00 to $212.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Friday. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price objective on Jazz Pharmaceuticals from $206.00 to $207.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered Jazz Pharmaceuticals from a strong-buy rating to a buy rating in a research note on Monday. One analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus target price of $204.27.

Insider Transactions at Jazz Pharmaceuticals

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other news, EVP Robert Iannone sold 1,844 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total transaction of $279,439.76. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,503,326.64. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . In related news, SVP Samantha Pearce sold 531 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $155.45, for a total value of $82,543.95. Following the transaction, the senior vice president now directly owns 11,309 shares in the company, valued at $1,757,984.05. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, EVP Robert Iannone sold 1,844 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $151.54, for a total value of $279,439.76. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 36,316 shares in the company, valued at $5,503,326.64. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 9,604 shares of company stock worth $1,513,276 in the last ninety days. Insiders own 4.40% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Brown Brothers Harriman & Co. purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the first quarter valued at approximately $101,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $140,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC purchased a new stake in Jazz Pharmaceuticals in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $207,000. Advisor Partners II LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals during the fourth quarter worth $216,000. Finally, Creative Planning increased its position in shares of Jazz Pharmaceuticals by 3,582.9% during the second quarter. Creative Planning now owns 1,510 shares of the specialty pharmaceutical company’s stock worth $236,000 after acquiring an additional 1,469 shares during the period. 89.79% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

About Jazz Pharmaceuticals

(Get Rating)

Jazz Pharmaceuticals Plc operates as a biopharmaceutical company, which focuses on the identification, development and commercialization of pharmaceutical products in the areas of narcolepsy, oncology, pain and psychiatry. Its product portfolio includes: Xyrem, Xywav, Sunosi, Erwinaze, Vyxeos, Defitelio, and Zepzelca.

