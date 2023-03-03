Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Give Danone (EPA:BN) a €62.00 Price Target

Jefferies Financial Group set a €62.00 ($65.96) price target on Danone (EPA:BN – Get Rating) in a research report report published on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

Several other equities analysts have also recently commented on BN. Credit Suisse Group set a €51.50 ($54.79) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada set a €70.00 ($74.47) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. UBS Group set a €41.00 ($43.62) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €55.00 ($58.51) price target on shares of Danone in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Sanford C. Bernstein set a €55.00 ($58.51) target price on shares of Danone in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd.

Danone Stock Performance

Shares of Danone stock opened at €53.66 ($57.09) on Tuesday. The business has a 50-day moving average of €50.60 and a 200-day moving average of €50.28. Danone has a 1-year low of €61.87 ($65.82) and a 1-year high of €72.13 ($76.73).

Danone Company Profile

Danone SA operates in the food and beverage industry in Europe, Noram, Latin America, the Asia Pacific, Africa, and the Middle East. The company operates through three segments: Essential Dairy & Plant-Based, Specialized Nutrition, and Waters. It produces and distributes yogurts; milk products; coffee creamers, beverages, and drinks; plant-based products; and ice creams, frozen desserts, and cheese products under the Actimel, Activia, Alpro, Aptamil, Danette, Danio, Danonino, evian, Nutricia, Nutrilon, Volvic, Danone, Prostokvashino, Light & Free, Oikos, Danissimo, YoPRO, International Delight, SToK, Silk, and So Delicious, as well as under the licensed brand Dunkin' Donuts.

