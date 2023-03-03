Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lift Earnings Estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY)

DENTSPLY SIRONA Inc. (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) – Equities researchers at Jefferies Financial Group upped their Q3 2023 earnings per share estimates for shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA in a research report issued to clients and investors on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst B. Couillard now anticipates that the medical instruments supplier will post earnings per share of $0.52 for the quarter, up from their previous estimate of $0.48. The consensus estimate for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s current full-year earnings is $1.85 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for DENTSPLY SIRONA’s Q4 2023 earnings at $0.62 EPS and FY2024 earnings at $2.30 EPS.

Several other research firms have also issued reports on XRAY. Barrington Research raised their price target on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $40.00 to $43.00 in a research report on Wednesday. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $34.00 to $39.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Wednesday. Morgan Stanley reduced their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA from $42.00 to $39.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Evercore ISI lifted their target price on DENTSPLY SIRONA to $34.00 in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, William Blair upgraded DENTSPLY SIRONA from an “underperform” rating to a “market perform” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 11th. Seven equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $39.33.

DENTSPLY SIRONA Stock Up 0.9 %

NASDAQ:XRAY opened at $37.68 on Friday. DENTSPLY SIRONA has a 12-month low of $26.48 and a 12-month high of $53.48. The company has a quick ratio of 1.04, a current ratio of 1.62 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.48. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.10 billion, a P/E ratio of 13.99, a P/E/G ratio of 2.28 and a beta of 0.92. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.46 and its 200-day simple moving average is $32.55.

DENTSPLY SIRONA (NASDAQ:XRAY – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The medical instruments supplier reported $0.46 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.14. DENTSPLY SIRONA had a positive return on equity of 8.71% and a negative net margin of 24.35%. The business had revenue of $983.00 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $939.11 million. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 10.9% on a year-over-year basis.

A number of institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of XRAY. Nuance Investments LLC increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 356.3% during the second quarter. Nuance Investments LLC now owns 9,051,338 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $323,404,000 after buying an additional 7,067,751 shares during the last quarter. Generation Investment Management LLP acquired a new position in DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $151,168,000. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in DENTSPLY SIRONA by 83.1% during the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,502,424 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $270,829,000 after buying an additional 2,497,773 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new stake in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA during the fourth quarter worth approximately $60,861,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC boosted its holdings in shares of DENTSPLY SIRONA by 85.0% during the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 2,992,857 shares of the medical instruments supplier’s stock worth $95,292,000 after acquiring an additional 1,375,285 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 98.52% of the company’s stock.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Investors of record on Friday, March 31st will be given a $0.125 dividend. This represents a $0.50 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, March 30th.

Dentsply Sirona, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, sales and distribution of professional dental products and technologies. It operates through the following segments: Technologies and Equipment and Consumables. The Technologies and Equipment segments comprises dental technology, equipment and healthcare consumable products such as dental implants, laboratory dental products, computer-aided design and computer-aided manufacturing systems, imaging systems, treatment centers and consumable medical device products.

