Jefferies Financial Group Analysts Lower Earnings Estimates for The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG)

The Procter & Gamble Company (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) – Stock analysts at Jefferies Financial Group dropped their Q3 2023 EPS estimates for Procter & Gamble in a research report issued on Wednesday, March 1st. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Grundy now forecasts that the company will post earnings per share of $1.29 for the quarter, down from their previous estimate of $1.31. The consensus estimate for Procter & Gamble’s current full-year earnings is $5.84 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Procter & Gamble’s FY2023 earnings at $5.81 EPS.

Procter & Gamble (NYSE:PG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 19th. The company reported $1.59 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.58 by $0.01. Procter & Gamble had a return on equity of 32.03% and a net margin of 17.79%. The business had revenue of $20.77 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $20.75 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.66 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down .9% on a year-over-year basis.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on PG. JPMorgan Chase & Co. raised Procter & Gamble from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and raised their price target for the company from $150.00 to $155.00 in a report on Friday. Raymond James raised their price target on Procter & Gamble from $165.00 to $170.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, January 13th. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $168.00 to $162.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 20th. Barclays dropped their target price on Procter & Gamble from $161.00 to $158.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Wolfe Research initiated coverage on Procter & Gamble in a report on Monday, November 21st. They set an “outperform” rating and a $156.00 target price for the company. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Procter & Gamble has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $155.67.

Shares of Procter & Gamble stock opened at $139.93 on Friday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $144.52 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $141.21. Procter & Gamble has a 1 year low of $122.18 and a 1 year high of $164.90. The company has a market capitalization of $330.11 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.55, a P/E/G ratio of 3.84 and a beta of 0.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.47, a current ratio of 0.56 and a quick ratio of 0.37.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 96,526.4% in the fourth quarter. Moneta Group Investment Advisors LLC now owns 38,535,557 shares of the company’s stock valued at $5,840,449,000 after buying an additional 38,495,676 shares during the period. Norges Bank acquired a new position in Procter & Gamble in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $3,752,321,000. Morgan Stanley lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 12.6% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 44,320,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,717,246,000 after buying an additional 4,959,527 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 22.6% in the second quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 16,567,690 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,268,000 after buying an additional 3,054,844 shares during the period. Finally, Alliancebernstein L.P. lifted its stake in Procter & Gamble by 43.9% in the fourth quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 9,462,510 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,434,138,000 after buying an additional 2,888,007 shares during the period. 62.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

In other news, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total transaction of $97,374.06. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through the SEC website. In related news, CFO Andre Schulten sold 1,311 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $180,052.74. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 35,142 shares in the company, valued at $4,826,402.28. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider Susan Street Whaley sold 709 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $137.34, for a total value of $97,374.06. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 10,198 shares in the company, valued at $1,400,593.32. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last three months, insiders have sold 4,766 shares of company stock worth $656,511. Insiders own 0.26% of the company’s stock.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th were issued a dividend of $0.9133 per share. This represents a $3.65 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.61%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 19th. Procter & Gamble’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 64.04%.

Procter & Gamble Co engages in the provision of branded consumer packaged goods. It operates through the following segments: Beauty, Grooming, Health Care, Fabric & Home Care, and Baby, Feminine & Family Care. The Beauty segment offers hair, skin, and personal care. The Grooming segment consists of shave care like female and male blades and razors, pre and post shave products, and appliances.

