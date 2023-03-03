Jefferies Financial Group Boosts HEICO (NYSE:HEI) Price Target to $205.00

HEICO (NYSE:HEI – Get Rating) had its price target upped by Jefferies Financial Group from $180.00 to $205.00 in a report published on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm currently has a buy rating on the aerospace company’s stock. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HEICO’s Q1 2023 earnings at $0.66 EPS, Q4 2023 earnings at $0.75 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $2.89 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $3.20 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $3.60 EPS.

Several other analysts also recently weighed in on HEI. Benchmark increased their target price on HEICO from $160.00 to $170.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 21st. Morgan Stanley downgraded HEICO from an overweight rating to an equal weight rating and decreased their target price for the company from $182.00 to $172.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. StockNews.com downgraded HEICO from a buy rating to a hold rating in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Truist Financial increased their target price on HEICO from $165.00 to $169.00 in a research note on Monday, January 9th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada increased their target price on HEICO from $180.00 to $190.00 and gave the company an outperform rating in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $181.00.

HEI opened at $174.40 on Monday. The company has a market cap of $23.83 billion, a PE ratio of 67.34, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.39 and a beta of 1.18. The stock has a 50-day moving average of $166.32 and a 200-day moving average of $159.09. HEICO has a 52-week low of $126.95 and a 52-week high of $177.55. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 2.74.

HEICO ( NYSE:HEI Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, February 27th. The aerospace company reported $0.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.66 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $620.92 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $588.63 million. HEICO had a return on equity of 14.20% and a net margin of 15.30%. The firm’s revenue was up 26.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company posted $0.63 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts forecast that HEICO will post 2.99 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a semi-annual dividend, which was paid on Monday, January 23rd. Investors of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a dividend of $0.10 per share. This represents a yield of 0.1%. This is a boost from HEICO’s previous semi-annual dividend of $0.09. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. HEICO’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 7.72%.

In other news, insider Victor H. Mendelson acquired 1,383 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The shares were purchased at an average cost of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,227.81. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 1,130,171 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $177,515,958.97. The purchase was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, VP Thomas S. Irwin sold 3,608 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was sold at an average price of $121.56, for a total value of $438,588.48. Following the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 40,863 shares in the company, valued at approximately $4,967,306.28. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, insider Victor H. Mendelson purchased 1,383 shares of HEICO stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, January 10th. The stock was bought at an average price of $157.07 per share, for a total transaction of $217,227.81. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 1,130,171 shares in the company, valued at $177,515,958.97. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last three months, insiders acquired 3,633 shares of company stock valued at $570,635 and sold 18,908 shares valued at $2,984,088. Insiders own 8.26% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Benjamin Edwards Inc. raised its stake in HEICO by 20.1% during the 4th quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 1,159 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $178,000 after buying an additional 194 shares during the period. Greenleaf Trust acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $207,000. OLD National Bancorp IN acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Calamos Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $209,000. Finally, Fidelis Capital Partners LLC acquired a new stake in HEICO during the 4th quarter worth $213,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 27.08% of the company’s stock.

HEICO Corp. engages in the manufacturing of electronic equipment for the aviation, defense, space, medical, telecommunications, and electronics industries. It operates through the Flight Support Group and Electronic Technologies Group segments. The Flight Support Group segment designs, manufactures, repairs, overhauls, and distributes jet engine and aircraft component replacement parts.

