Jefferies Financial Group Comments on HUTCHMED (China) Limited’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:HCM)

HUTCHMED (China) Limited (NASDAQ:HCM – Get Rating) – Equities research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group issued their FY2023 earnings per share estimates for HUTCHMED in a research note issued on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst K. Shi forecasts that the company will post earnings of ($0.58) per share for the year. The consensus estimate for HUTCHMED’s current full-year earnings is ($1.54) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for HUTCHMED’s FY2024 earnings at ($0.07) EPS, FY2025 earnings at $0.03 EPS and FY2026 earnings at $0.84 EPS.

Separately, Cantor Fitzgerald reissued an “overweight” rating on shares of HUTCHMED in a report on Wednesday.

Shares of NASDAQ HCM opened at $17.35 on Friday. HUTCHMED has a 1 year low of $7.39 and a 1 year high of $26.08. The company has a quick ratio of 3.03, a current ratio of 2.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.03. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $16.96 and its 200-day simple moving average is $13.13.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the first quarter worth approximately $44,000. US Bancorp DE boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 270.9% during the first quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 3,687 shares of the company’s stock worth $70,000 after buying an additional 2,693 shares during the period. Teacher Retirement System of Texas acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the third quarter worth approximately $91,000. National Pension Service boosted its position in shares of HUTCHMED by 429.1% during the second quarter. National Pension Service now owns 9,101 shares of the company’s stock worth $115,000 after buying an additional 7,381 shares during the period. Finally, abrdn plc acquired a new position in shares of HUTCHMED during the second quarter worth approximately $133,000. 22.14% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

HUTCHMED (China) Limited discovers, develops, and commercializes targeted therapeutics and immunotherapies for cancer and immunological diseases in HongKong and internationally. It operates in Oncology/Immunology and Other Ventures segments. The company develops Savolitinib, an inhibitor for non-small cell lung cancer (NSCLC), papillary and renal cell carcinoma, colorectal cancer (CRC), and gastric cancer (GC); and Fruquintinib, an inhibitor for CRC, breast cancer, GC, endometrial cancer (EMC), NSCLC, hepatocellular carcinoma, and gastrointestinal and solid tumors.

