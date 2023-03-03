Jefferies Financial Group Reaffirms Buy Rating for Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP)

Jefferies Financial Group reiterated their buy rating on shares of Greencoat Renewables (LON:GRP – Get Rating) in a report released on Tuesday morning, MarketBeat reports.

Greencoat Renewables Stock Performance

Shares of GRP opened at GBX 1.08 ($0.01) on Tuesday. The firm has a 50-day moving average of GBX 1.13 and a 200-day moving average of GBX 1.15. Greencoat Renewables has a one year low of GBX 1.05 ($0.01) and a one year high of GBX 1.26 ($0.02). The company has a market cap of £12.28 million, a PE ratio of 7.70 and a beta of 0.04. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 59.34, a current ratio of 15.32 and a quick ratio of 15.30.

Greencoat Renewables Announces Dividend

The business also recently announced a dividend, which was paid on Friday, February 24th. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd were issued a dividend of €0.02 ($0.02) per share. This represents a dividend yield of 1.36%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, February 2nd. Greencoat Renewables’s payout ratio is 4,285.71%.

Greencoat Renewables Company Profile

Greencoat Renewables PLC invests in, acquires, operates, and manages wind farms in France, Finland, Sweden, and Spain. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated 25 wind farms with an aggregate generating capacity of 800 megawatts. It also invests in solar generation assets. The company was incorporated in 2017 and is based in Dublin, Ireland.

