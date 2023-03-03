Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on Beam Therapeutics Inc.’s FY2023 Earnings (NASDAQ:BEAM)

Beam Therapeutics Inc. (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) – Jefferies Financial Group upped their FY2023 earnings estimates for Beam Therapeutics in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, February 28th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst M. Yee now expects that the company will post earnings of ($6.12) per share for the year, up from their prior estimate of ($6.22). The consensus estimate for Beam Therapeutics’ current full-year earnings is ($5.54) per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for Beam Therapeutics’ Q4 2023 earnings at ($1.63) EPS and FY2024 earnings at ($7.28) EPS.

Beam Therapeutics (NASDAQ:BEAM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 28th. The company reported ($0.54) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.34) by $0.80. The company had revenue of $20.04 million for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $12.73 million. Beam Therapeutics had a negative return on equity of 37.58% and a negative net margin of 474.54%. Beam Therapeutics’s revenue was down 60.8% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the business earned ($0.95) earnings per share.

A number of other research analysts have also recently issued reports on the stock. BMO Capital Markets raised shares of Beam Therapeutics from a “market perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and lifted their price objective for the company from $61.00 to $66.00 in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Citigroup began coverage on Beam Therapeutics in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $62.00 price target on the stock. Credit Suisse Group dropped their price objective on Beam Therapeutics from $65.00 to $53.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 8th. Guggenheim lowered their target price on Beam Therapeutics to $102.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Finally, Cantor Fitzgerald began coverage on shares of Beam Therapeutics in a report on Tuesday, January 31st. They set an “overweight” rating and a $62.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Beam Therapeutics has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $76.33.

BEAM stock opened at $38.81 on Friday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $42.13 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $46.51. Beam Therapeutics has a 12 month low of $27.77 and a 12 month high of $75.70.

In other news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $2,130,382.30. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 31,277 shares in the company, valued at $1,411,843.78. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through this hyperlink. In related news, CFO Terry-Ann Burrell sold 47,195 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, January 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $2,130,382.30. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 31,277 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,411,843.78. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, insider Giuseppe Ciaramella sold 51,015 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, December 12th. The stock was sold at an average price of $42.70, for a total value of $2,178,340.50. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 91,462 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,905,427.40. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders sold 114,122 shares of company stock worth $5,025,087 over the last ninety days. 4.00% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in BEAM. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 19.7% during the fourth quarter. Nisa Investment Advisors LLC now owns 1,741 shares of the company’s stock worth $68,000 after purchasing an additional 287 shares during the last quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. lifted its holdings in Beam Therapeutics by 2.4% during the third quarter. D.A. Davidson & CO. now owns 12,380 shares of the company’s stock worth $590,000 after acquiring an additional 295 shares during the period. Alliancebernstein L.P. boosted its position in Beam Therapeutics by 0.4% in the third quarter. Alliancebernstein L.P. now owns 70,100 shares of the company’s stock worth $3,340,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC grew its stake in Beam Therapeutics by 4.2% in the 4th quarter. Vident Investment Advisory LLC now owns 8,520 shares of the company’s stock valued at $333,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the period. Finally, The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company increased its position in shares of Beam Therapeutics by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. The Manufacturers Life Insurance Company now owns 25,580 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,000,000 after purchasing an additional 343 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 76.70% of the company’s stock.

Beam Therapeutics Inc, a biotechnology company, develops precision genetic medicines for patients suffering from serious diseases in the United States. The company is developing BEAM-101 for the treatment of sickle cell disease and beta thalassemia; BEAM-102 for the treatment of sickle cell disease; and BEAM-201, an allogeneic chimeric antigen receptor T cell for the treatment of relapsed/refractory T-cell acute lymphoblastic leukemia; and BEAM-301, a liver-targeted development candidate for the treatment of patients with Glycogen Storage Disease Type Ia.

