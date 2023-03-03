Jefferies Financial Group Weighs in on EOG Resources, Inc.’s Q1 2023 Earnings (NYSE:EOG)

EOG Resources, Inc. (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) – Research analysts at Jefferies Financial Group cut their Q1 2023 EPS estimates for EOG Resources in a research note issued on Monday, February 27th. Jefferies Financial Group analyst L. Byrne now anticipates that the energy exploration company will post earnings of $2.55 per share for the quarter, down from their previous forecast of $3.18. The consensus estimate for EOG Resources’ current full-year earnings is $13.27 per share. Jefferies Financial Group also issued estimates for EOG Resources’ Q2 2023 earnings at $2.79 EPS, FY2023 earnings at $11.48 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $3.23 EPS, FY2024 earnings at $12.77 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $11.94 EPS.

EOG Resources (NYSE:EOG – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Friday, February 24th. The energy exploration company reported $3.30 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $3.31 by ($0.01). EOG Resources had a net margin of 30.19% and a return on equity of 34.95%. The firm had revenue of $6.72 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.09 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $3.09 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 11.2% on a year-over-year basis.

EOG Resources Stock Up 2.4 %

Other research analysts also recently issued reports about the stock. Johnson Rice downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and lowered their price target for the stock from $177.00 to $163.00 in a report on Monday, December 5th. TD Securities downgraded shares of EOG Resources from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Barclays lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $145.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $160.00 to $155.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Truist Financial lowered their price target on shares of EOG Resources from $152.00 to $146.00 in a report on Thursday, December 15th. Five investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, sixteen have issued a buy rating and one has issued a strong buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, EOG Resources presently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $155.59.

Shares of EOG opened at $120.80 on Wednesday. EOG Resources has a one year low of $92.16 and a one year high of $150.88. The company has a market cap of $71.00 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.14, a P/E/G ratio of 0.30 and a beta of 1.52. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15, a current ratio of 1.90 and a quick ratio of 1.71. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $127.00 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $127.62.

EOG Resources Announces Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 28th. Stockholders of record on Friday, April 14th will be issued a dividend of $0.825 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, April 13th. This represents a $3.30 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.73%. EOG Resources’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.98%.

Insider Activity

In related news, Director Michael T. Kerr acquired 20,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $130.49 per share, for a total transaction of $2,609,800.00. Following the completion of the acquisition, the director now owns 170,000 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $22,183,300. The acquisition was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Company insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On EOG Resources

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the business. Ossiam raised its holdings in shares of EOG Resources by 1,206.7% in the 4th quarter. Ossiam now owns 196 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 181 shares during the last quarter. Westside Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 3rd quarter worth about $22,346,000. Fortis Capital Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in shares of EOG Resources in the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. HM Payson & Co. increased its stake in EOG Resources by 54.3% in the 3rd quarter. HM Payson & Co. now owns 233 shares of the energy exploration company’s stock valued at $26,000 after buying an additional 82 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Kistler Tiffany Companies LLC purchased a new stake in EOG Resources in the 4th quarter valued at about $30,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 87.40% of the company’s stock.

EOG Resources Company Profile

EOG Resources, Inc engages in the exploration, development, production and marketing of crude oil and natural gas. It operates through the United States, Trinidad & Tobago, and Other International segments. The company was founded in 1985 and is headquartered in Houston, TX.

