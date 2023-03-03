John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Stock Up 0.6 %

HTY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.24. 7,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,573. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $7.03.

Get John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund alerts:

About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund

(Get Rating)

See Also

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by Analytic Investors, LLC and Epoch Investment Partners, Inc The fund invests in the public equity markets across the globe.

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investments - John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.