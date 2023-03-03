John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY) Announces $0.16 Quarterly Dividend

John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund (NYSE:HTY – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.16 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.64 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 12.21%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund Stock Up 0.6 %
HTY stock traded up $0.03 on Friday, hitting $5.24. 7,655 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 28,573. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $5.20 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $5.03. John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund has a 12-month low of $4.32 and a 12-month high of $7.03.
About John Hancock Investments – John Hancock Tax-Advantaged Global Shareholder Yield Fund
