John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 31st

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHIGet Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Shares of JHI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,614. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

