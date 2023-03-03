John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 31st

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.
John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance
Shares of JHI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,614. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $17.39.
About John Hancock Investors Trust
John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.
