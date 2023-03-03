John Hancock Investors Trust (JHI) to Issue Quarterly Dividend of $0.19 on March 31st

John Hancock Investors Trust (NYSE:JHI – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Shareholders of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.192 per share by the financial services provider on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $0.77 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 5.89%. The ex-dividend date is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Investors Trust has decreased its dividend by an average of 0.7% per year over the last three years.

Get John Hancock Investors Trust alerts:

John Hancock Investors Trust Stock Performance

Shares of JHI traded up $0.10 during mid-day trading on Friday, hitting $13.04. The stock had a trading volume of 16,078 shares, compared to its average volume of 18,614. The business has a fifty day moving average price of $13.14 and a 200-day moving average price of $13.02. John Hancock Investors Trust has a 52 week low of $11.80 and a 52 week high of $17.39.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On John Hancock Investors Trust

About John Hancock Investors Trust

Several hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Logan Stone Capital LLC purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $128,000. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 6.1% in the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 106,731 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,338,000 after purchasing an additional 6,094 shares in the last quarter. Susquehanna International Group LLP purchased a new position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust in the fourth quarter valued at $159,000. Wells Fargo & Company MN grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 37.6% in the fourth quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 10,942 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $137,000 after purchasing an additional 2,990 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE grew its position in shares of John Hancock Investors Trust by 46.5% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 72,627 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $911,000 after purchasing an additional 23,059 shares in the last quarter. 9.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

(Get Rating)

John Hancock Investors Trust is a closed-ended fixed income mutual fund launched and managed by John Hancock Investment Management LLC. It is co-managed by John Hancock Asset Management. It invests in the fixed income markets across the globe. The fund primarily invests in a diversified portfolio of corporate and government bonds, debt securities.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for John Hancock Investors Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.