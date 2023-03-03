John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Trading Up 0.9 %
NYSE HPF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $19.42.
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II Company Profile
John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.
