John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF) Plans $0.12 Monthly Dividend

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II (NYSE:HPF – Get Rating) declared a monthly dividend on Wednesday, March 1st, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Monday, March 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.123 per share on Friday, March 31st. This represents a $1.48 annualized dividend and a yield of 8.70%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, March 10th.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has decreased its dividend by an average of 3.1% per year over the last three years.

NYSE HPF traded up $0.15 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $16.97. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 7,894 shares, compared to its average volume of 41,220. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $16.72 and a 200 day moving average of $16.63. John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II has a twelve month low of $14.83 and a twelve month high of $19.42.

Several large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. NewEdge Advisors LLC lifted its holdings in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 5.1% in the second quarter. NewEdge Advisors LLC now owns 24,408 shares of the company’s stock valued at $439,000 after buying an additional 1,175 shares during the period. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 9.4% in the fourth quarter. Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. now owns 14,124 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 1,211 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II in the second quarter valued at approximately $25,000. Royal Bank of Canada increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 12.6% in the first quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 26,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $506,000 after purchasing an additional 2,974 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Bank of America Corp DE increased its stake in John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II by 38.3% in the fourth quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 13,178 shares of the company’s stock valued at $207,000 after purchasing an additional 3,647 shares in the last quarter.

John Hancock Preferred Income Fund II is a diversified closed-end management investment fund/investment trust company. It seeks to provide high level of current income consistent with preservation of capital by investing its assets majorly in preferred stocks and other preferred securities, including convertible preferred securities.

