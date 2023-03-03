John Moore Fowler Sells 300 Shares of Main International ETF (BATS:INTL) Stock

Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) Director John Moore Fowler sold 300 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, March 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $100.53, for a total transaction of $30,159.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now directly owns 54,642 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $5,493,160.26. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link.

Main International ETF Price Performance

Shares of INTL opened at $20.35 on Friday. The business’s 50 day moving average price is $20.52.

Institutional Trading of Main International ETF

An institutional investor recently bought a new position in Main International ETF stock. Main Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Main International ETF (BATS:INTL – Get Rating) in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund bought 2,081,137 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $40,357,000. Main International ETF accounts for about 4.7% of Main Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 6th largest holding.

