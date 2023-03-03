Joystick (JOY) Price Down 3.4% This Week

Joystick (JOY) traded up 0.8% against the US dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 15:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. One Joystick token can now be purchased for $0.0827 or 0.00000370 BTC on popular exchanges. In the last seven days, Joystick has traded down 3.4% against the US dollar. Joystick has a total market capitalization of $16.96 million and $30,526.47 worth of Joystick was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Joystick Token Profile

Joystick (CRYPTO:JOY) is a token. It launched on October 5th, 2022. Joystick’s total supply is 5,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 205,000,000 tokens. Joystick’s official Twitter account is @joystickpros and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for Joystick is joystickgaming.io. Joystick’s official message board is joystickgaming.io/content.

Buying and Selling Joystick

According to CryptoCompare, “Joystick (JOY) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. Joystick has a current supply of 5,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of Joystick is 0.08924946 USD and is up 7.13 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 3 active market(s) with $32,184.23 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://joystickgaming.io/.”

It is usually not possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Joystick directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Joystick should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Changelly, GDAX or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Joystick using one of the exchanges listed above.

