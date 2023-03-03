JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give adidas (FRA:ADS) a €162.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €162.00 ($172.34) price objective on adidas (FRA:ADS – Get Rating) in a research note released on Tuesday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

ADS has been the topic of a number of other reports. Credit Suisse Group set a €103.00 ($109.57) price target on adidas in a research report on Monday, February 20th. UBS Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on adidas in a research report on Friday, February 10th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a €140.00 ($148.94) price target on shares of adidas in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Baader Bank set a €133.00 ($141.49) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Jefferies Financial Group set a €150.00 ($159.57) target price on shares of adidas in a research note on Friday, February 10th.

adidas Stock Up 1.5 %

Shares of ADS stock opened at €143.00 ($152.13) on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day simple moving average is €141.70 and its 200-day simple moving average is €133.30. adidas has a 12-month low of €163.65 ($174.10) and a 12-month high of €201.01 ($213.84).

adidas Company Profile

adidas AG, together with its subsidiaries, designs, develops, distributes, and markets athletic and sports lifestyle products worldwide. It offers footwear; apparel; and accessories and gear, such as bags and balls under the adidas brand. It sells its products through approximately 2,200 own-retail stores; mono-branded franchise stores and shop-in-shops; and wholesale and its e-commerce channels.

