JPMorgan Chase & Co. Analysts Give Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX) a €70.00 Price Target

JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €70.00 ($74.47) target price on Knorr-Bremse (ETR:KBX – Get Rating) in a report released on Thursday morning, Borsen Zeitung reports.

KBX has been the topic of several other reports. Jefferies Financial Group set a €53.00 ($56.38) target price on Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking set a €60.00 ($63.83) price objective on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Tuesday. UBS Group set a €74.00 ($78.72) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €68.00 ($72.34) price target on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research note on Friday, February 24th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group set a €66.00 ($70.21) target price on shares of Knorr-Bremse in a research report on Tuesday, February 14th.

Knorr-Bremse Price Performance

Knorr-Bremse stock opened at €64.68 ($68.81) on Thursday. The company has a market cap of $10.43 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.31, a PEG ratio of 16.71 and a beta of 0.98. The business’s 50 day simple moving average is €59.78 and its 200 day simple moving average is €52.77. Knorr-Bremse has a 12 month low of €42.31 ($45.01) and a 12 month high of €80.24 ($85.36). The company has a current ratio of 1.69, a quick ratio of 1.10 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 116.68.

Knorr-Bremse Company Profile

Knorr-Bremse AG develops, produces, markets, and services braking and other systems for rail and commercial vehicles worldwide. The company operates in two segments, Rail Vehicle Systems and Commercial Vehicle Systems. It offers braking, entrance and HVAC systems; power electrics and control technology; digital solutions for optimization of rail traffic, couplers; signal systems; stationary and mobile testing equipment; wiper and wash systems; and sanitary systems for mass transit and long distance rail vehicles.

