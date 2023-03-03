JPMorgan Chase & Co. Begins Coverage on Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. began coverage on shares of Zillow Group (NASDAQ:ZG – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Monday, The Fly reports. The firm issued an overweight rating and a $48.00 price target on the technology company’s stock.

ZG has been the subject of several other reports. Craig Hallum raised their target price on Zillow Group from $38.00 to $58.00 and gave the company a buy rating in a research note on Thursday, February 16th. DA Davidson raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $41.00 to $54.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Canaccord Genuity Group raised their target price on shares of Zillow Group from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock a hold rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Zillow Group from an in-line rating to an outperform rating and raised their target price for the stock from $34.00 to $61.00 in a report on Monday, February 13th. Finally, Wedbush lifted their price target on Zillow Group from $31.00 to $38.00 and gave the company a neutral rating in a report on Thursday, February 16th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have issued a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Zillow Group has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $44.04.

Zillow Group Price Performance

ZG stock opened at $41.54 on Monday. Zillow Group has a 1 year low of $26.21 and a 1 year high of $56.60. The firm has a market cap of $9.73 billion, a P/E ratio of -94.41, a PEG ratio of 68.74 and a beta of 1.68. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $40.47 and its 200 day moving average price is $35.76. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.37, a quick ratio of 13.34 and a current ratio of 13.34.

Insider Buying and Selling

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Zillow Group news, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this link . In other news, COO Jeremy Wacksman sold 15,492 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, February 17th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.99, for a total transaction of $727,969.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief operating officer now directly owns 26,166 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,229,540.34. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, CFO Allen Parker sold 3,851 shares of the stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.35, for a total value of $178,493.85. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 157,117 shares in the company, valued at approximately $7,282,372.95. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 40,837 shares of company stock worth $1,910,195 in the last quarter. Corporate insiders own 18.52% of the company’s stock.

Several institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. ProShare Advisors LLC lifted its stake in shares of Zillow Group by 3.5% in the 4th quarter. ProShare Advisors LLC now owns 7,414 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $231,000 after purchasing an additional 254 shares during the last quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. increased its position in Zillow Group by 2.4% during the fourth quarter. Envestnet Asset Management Inc. now owns 12,016 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $375,000 after buying an additional 277 shares in the last quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 1.5% during the fourth quarter. Brinker Capital Investments LLC now owns 18,634 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $582,000 after purchasing an additional 283 shares during the last quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund boosted its holdings in shares of Zillow Group by 0.7% during the third quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 56,690 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,623,000 after purchasing an additional 375 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. boosted its holdings in Zillow Group by 0.4% in the first quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 111,054 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $5,356,000 after acquiring an additional 403 shares during the last quarter. 20.21% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Zillow Group Company Profile

Zillow Group, Inc engages in the provision of real estate and home-related information marketplaces on mobile and the web. It operates through the following segments: Internet, Media, and Technology (IMT), Mortgages, and Homes. The IMT segment includes premier agent, rentals marketplaces, and new construction marketplaces, and sale of other advertising and business technology solutions for real estate professionals.

Further Reading

