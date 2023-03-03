JPMorgan Chase & Co. Boosts HSBC (NYSE:HSBC) Price Target to GBX 650

HSBC (NYSE:HSBC – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by JPMorgan Chase & Co. from GBX 570 ($6.88) to GBX 650 ($7.84) in a report issued on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

HSBC has been the topic of several other research reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Monday, January 16th. Berenberg Bank upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 625 ($7.54) to GBX 780 ($9.41) in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Royal Bank of Canada upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 750 ($9.05) to GBX 775 ($9.35) in a research report on Friday, February 24th. Jefferies Financial Group raised HSBC from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on HSBC from GBX 780 ($9.41) to GBX 840 ($10.14) in a research report on Wednesday, February 22nd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company has a consensus rating of Hold and an average target price of $678.22.

HSBC stock opened at $36.97 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $35.73 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $31.31. The company has a current ratio of 0.90, a quick ratio of 0.90 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. HSBC has a 1-year low of $24.77 and a 1-year high of $39.63. The stock has a market cap of $145.95 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.05, a P/E/G ratio of 0.39 and a beta of 0.60.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, April 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, March 3rd will be issued a $1.15 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, March 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 12.44%. This is a boost from HSBC’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.45. HSBC’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 36.41%.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Voya Investment Management LLC bought a new position in HSBC during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $1,014,000. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. increased its holdings in shares of HSBC by 5.6% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 44,716 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $1,393,000 after purchasing an additional 2,380 shares in the last quarter. CI Private Wealth LLC bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth $973,000. Captrust Financial Advisors bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth $934,000. Finally, Thomas White International Ltd. bought a new stake in shares of HSBC in the 4th quarter worth $1,855,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 1.26% of the company’s stock.

HSBC Holdings plc provides banking and financial services worldwide. The company operates through Wealth and Personal Banking, Commercial Banking, and Global Banking and Markets segments. The Wealth and Personal Banking segment offers retail banking and wealth products, including current and savings accounts, mortgages and personal loans, credit and debit cards, and local and international payment services; and wealth management services comprising insurance and investment products, global asset management services, investment management, and private wealth solutions.

