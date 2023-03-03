JPMorgan Chase & Co. Raises Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE) Price Target to $38.00

Cheesecake Factory (NASDAQ:CAKE – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by research analysts at JPMorgan Chase & Co. from $35.00 to $38.00 in a report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has a “neutral” rating on the restaurant operator’s stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co.‘s target price indicates a potential downside of 0.26% from the stock’s current price.

Other research analysts have also issued reports about the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “neutral” rating to a “sell” rating and reduced their price objective for the company from $35.00 to $29.00 in a research note on Monday, December 12th. Credit Suisse Group lifted their price objective on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $37.00 to $42.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Thursday, February 23rd. Wedbush boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $40.00 to $44.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Stephens boosted their price target on shares of Cheesecake Factory from $38.00 to $40.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Thursday, February 23rd. Finally, Gordon Haskett lowered shares of Cheesecake Factory from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $35.67.

Cheesecake Factory Stock Performance

Shares of CAKE stock traded down $0.61 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $38.10. 73,607 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,066,515. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $37.37 and a 200 day simple moving average of $34.44. The company has a current ratio of 0.53, a quick ratio of 0.42 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.60. Cheesecake Factory has a 52-week low of $26.05 and a 52-week high of $41.28. The stock has a market capitalization of $1.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.15, a P/E/G ratio of 2.70 and a beta of 1.43.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Cheesecake Factory ( NASDAQ:CAKE Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, February 22nd. The restaurant operator reported $0.56 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, hitting the consensus estimate of $0.56. Cheesecake Factory had a net margin of 1.31% and a return on equity of 22.89%. The company had revenue of $892.80 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $902.64 million. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $0.49 EPS. Cheesecake Factory’s quarterly revenue was up 14.9% compared to the same quarter last year. Research analysts predict that Cheesecake Factory will post 2.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In other news, Director Edie A. Ames acquired 4,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were purchased at an average price of $32.25 per share, for a total transaction of $129,000.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 12,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $403,125. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. 8.20% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Cheesecake Factory

Several hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of CAKE. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. increased its position in shares of Cheesecake Factory by 71.6% during the first quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 50,091 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock valued at $1,993,000 after buying an additional 20,892 shares during the period. American Century Companies Inc. grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 51.5% in the first quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 16,290 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $648,000 after purchasing an additional 5,537 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 7.7% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 30,953 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $1,231,000 after purchasing an additional 2,207 shares during the period. Private Advisor Group LLC grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 5.6% in the first quarter. Private Advisor Group LLC now owns 10,726 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $426,000 after purchasing an additional 565 shares during the period. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can grew its holdings in Cheesecake Factory by 34.8% in the first quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 20,306 shares of the restaurant operator’s stock worth $803,000 after purchasing an additional 5,247 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.67% of the company’s stock.

About Cheesecake Factory

Cheesecake Factory, Inc engages in the operation of restaurant chains. It operates through The Cheesecake Factory, North Italia, Other FRC and Other segments. The Cheesecake Factory segment offers appetizers, pizza, seafood, steaks, chicken, burgers, small plates, pastas, salads, sandwiches and omelettes, and a selection of gluten-free items.

