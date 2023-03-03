JPMorgan Chase & Co. Reaffirms “Overweight” Rating for British American Tobacco (LON:BATS)

JPMorgan Chase & Co. reaffirmed their overweight rating on shares of British American Tobacco (LON:BATS – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Tuesday morning, Marketbeat.com reports. They currently have a GBX 3,600 ($43.44) target price on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.48) price objective on shares of British American Tobacco in a research note on Monday. UBS Group set a GBX 4,100 ($49.48) price objective on British American Tobacco in a research note on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group set a GBX 3,900 ($47.06) target price on British American Tobacco in a report on Monday, February 13th. Royal Bank of Canada set a GBX 3,500 ($42.23) target price on shares of British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 10th. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a GBX 4,000 ($48.27) price objective on British American Tobacco in a report on Friday, February 10th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of Moderate Buy and an average price target of GBX 3,838 ($46.31).

British American Tobacco Trading Up 1.1 %

LON BATS opened at GBX 3,163 ($38.17) on Tuesday. The company’s 50-day moving average price is GBX 3,167.41 and its 200-day moving average price is GBX 3,298.88. The company has a current ratio of 0.86, a quick ratio of 0.47 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 56.98. The stock has a market cap of £70.85 billion, a PE ratio of 1,080.48, a PEG ratio of 5.07 and a beta of 0.37. British American Tobacco has a 12 month low of GBX 2,893 ($34.91) and a 12 month high of GBX 3,645 ($43.98).

British American Tobacco Increases Dividend

Insider Activity

The company also recently announced a dividend, which will be paid on Friday, November 3rd. Stockholders of record on Thursday, September 28th will be issued a GBX 57.72 ($0.70) dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, September 28th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.87%. This is an increase from British American Tobacco’s previous dividend of $54.45. British American Tobacco’s dividend payout ratio is currently 7,910.96%.

In related news, insider Susan Jane Farr acquired 392 shares of British American Tobacco stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,170 ($38.25) per share, with a total value of £12,426.40 ($14,995.05). In other British American Tobacco news, insider Susan Jane Farr purchased 392 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of GBX 3,170 ($38.25) per share, for a total transaction of £12,426.40 ($14,995.05). Also, insider Karen Guerra purchased 3,300 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 10th. The shares were purchased at an average price of GBX 3,055 ($36.86) per share, for a total transaction of £100,815 ($121,654.40). Over the last ninety days, insiders bought 3,706 shares of company stock worth $11,370,211. 8.96% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

About British American Tobacco

British American Tobacco p.l.c. provides tobacco and nicotine products to consumers worldwide. It offers vapour, tobacco heating, and modern oral nicotine products; combustible products; and traditional oral products, such as snus and moist snuff. The company offers its products under the Kent, Dunhill, Lucky Strike, Pall Mall, Rothmans, Camel, Newport, Natural American Spirit, being Vapour, THP, and Modern Oral brands.

Further Reading

