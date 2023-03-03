JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust (LON:JMG) Stock Price Crosses Below Fifty Day Moving Average of $115.07

Shares of JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc (LON:JMG – Get Rating) passed below its 50-day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50-day moving average of GBX 115.07 ($1.39) and traded as low as GBX 111.20 ($1.34). JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust shares last traded at GBX 111.80 ($1.35), with a volume of 1,754,932 shares changing hands.

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Trading Up 0.5 %

The business’s fifty day simple moving average is GBX 115.26 and its 200-day simple moving average is GBX 107.81. The firm has a market cap of £1.32 billion, a P/E ratio of 3,793.33 and a beta of 0.68.

About JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust

(Get Rating)

JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust plc is a closed ended equity mutual fund launched and managed by JPMorgan Funds Limited. The fund is co-managed by JPMorgan Asset Management (UK) Limited. It invests in public equity markets across global emerging markets. The fund seeks to invest in stocks of companies operating across diversified sectors.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for JPMorgan Emerging Markets Investment Trust and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.