Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN) Shares Down 2.7%

Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating)’s share price fell 2.7% on Wednesday . The stock traded as low as $0.62 and last traded at $0.62. 12,482 shares were traded during trading, a decline of 87% from the average session volume of 93,237 shares. The stock had previously closed at $0.64.

Kaspien Stock Up 4.8 %

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 2.48, a current ratio of 1.73 and a quick ratio of 0.22. The business has a 50-day moving average price of $0.71 and a 200-day moving average price of $1.22.

Kaspien (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, December 13th. The company reported ($0.92) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter. The company had revenue of $29.15 million during the quarter. Kaspien had a negative net margin of 13.92% and a negative return on equity of 322.86%.

In other Kaspien news, Director Tom Simpson sold 47,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $0.67, for a total value of $31,490.00. Following the completion of the sale, the director now directly owns 16,000 shares in the company, valued at approximately $10,720. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . 3.40% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A hedge fund recently bought a new stake in Kaspien stock. SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new stake in Kaspien Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ:KSPN – Get Rating) in the second quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund acquired 14,392 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $36,000. SVB Wealth LLC owned approximately 0.58% of Kaspien at the end of the most recent quarter. 24.69% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Kaspien Holdings, Inc engages in the retail of entertainment products. It operates through the FYE and etailz segments. The FYE segment includes retail stores and e-commerce sites, which sell entertainment products including trend, video, music, electronics, and related products in the United States.

