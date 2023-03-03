Kava Price Hits $0.79 on Top Exchanges (KAVA)

Kava (KAVA) traded 8.1% lower against the U.S. dollar during the 24-hour period ending at 16:00 PM Eastern on March 3rd. In the last week, Kava has traded down 9.4% against the U.S. dollar. Kava has a market cap of $341.12 million and $31.16 million worth of Kava was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Kava token can currently be purchased for $0.79 or 0.00003561 BTC on cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Avalanche (AVAX) traded down 5.1% against the dollar and now trades at $16.50 or 0.00073978 BTC.

Cosmos (ATOM) traded 4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $11.94 or 0.00053551 BTC.

Cronos (CRO) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0727 or 0.00000326 BTC.

NEAR Protocol (NEAR) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $2.08 or 0.00009343 BTC.

Hedera (HBAR) traded down 5.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0638 or 0.00000286 BTC.

Algorand (ALGO) traded down 4.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.23 or 0.00001038 BTC.

Internet Computer (ICP) traded down 6.9% against the dollar and now trades at $5.50 or 0.00024652 BTC.

PayProtocol Paycoin (PCI) traded down 3.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.36 or 0.00001629 BTC.

Fetch.ai (FET) traded down 7.2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.43 or 0.00001937 BTC.

Theta Fuel (TFUEL) traded 8.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0532 or 0.00000238 BTC.

Kava Profile

KAVA uses the hashing algorithm. It was first traded on November 5th, 2019. Kava’s total supply is 382,198,521 tokens and its circulating supply is 429,527,564 tokens. Kava’s official Twitter account is @kava_chain and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Kava is medium.com/kava-labs. The official website for Kava is www.kava.io. The Reddit community for Kava is https://reddit.com/r/kava_platform/ and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here.

Kava Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “Kava Chain is a decentralized, permissionless, censorship-resistant blockchain built with the Cosmos SDK. This means it operates much like other Cosmos ecosystem blockchains, and is designed to be interoperable between chains. [Learn more about Cosmos](https://cosmos.network/). [Learn more about Kava.](https://medium.com/kava-labs/kava-protocol-101-ce3beb0fa8b8)Kava Protocol is the set of rules and behaviors built into the Kava Chain that enables advanced Decentralized Finance (DeFi) functionality like permissionless borrowing and lending.The KAVA token is an asset on the Kava Chain. Kava Chain is secured by its token KAVA and it is used across the full chain as a transport and a store of value. It is given as a reward for minting USDX on the Kava app.Blockchain data provided by: [ATOMScan](https://atomscan.com/kava) (total supply)“

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Kava directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Kava should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Kava using one of the exchanges listed above.

