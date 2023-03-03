KBR (NYSE:KBR) Raised to “Buy” at StockNews.com

StockNews.com upgraded shares of KBR (NYSE:KBR – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report published on Tuesday morning.

A number of other research analysts also recently commented on KBR. Bank of America reissued a buy rating and issued a $65.00 price objective on shares of KBR in a research report on Friday, December 2nd. DA Davidson lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $70.00 in a report on Tuesday, February 21st. Cowen lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $56.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock an outperform rating in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Citigroup lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $60.00 to $67.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Friday, February 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their target price on shares of KBR from $64.00 to $68.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a report on Wednesday, December 21st. Eight research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $66.29.

Shares of KBR stock opened at $55.24 on Tuesday. The firm’s fifty day moving average price is $52.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $50.17. KBR has a 1 year low of $41.96 and a 1 year high of $58.00. The firm has a market capitalization of $7.54 billion, a P/E ratio of 45.65, a PEG ratio of 1.38 and a beta of 1.13. The company has a current ratio of 0.96, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.84.

KBR ( NYSE:KBR Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, February 16th. The construction company reported $0.69 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.58 by $0.11. KBR had a net margin of 2.89% and a return on equity of 25.46%. The company had revenue of $1.61 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.64 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $0.69 EPS. The company’s quarterly revenue was down 35.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts predict that KBR will post 2.86 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be paid a $0.135 dividend. This is a boost from KBR’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.12. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, March 14th. This represents a $0.54 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.98%. KBR’s payout ratio is 39.67%.

In other KBR news, EVP Jennifer Myles sold 1,449 shares of KBR stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 16th. The shares were sold at an average price of $50.36, for a total value of $72,971.64. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 49,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $2,479,524.96. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Corporate insiders own 0.91% of the company’s stock.

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently made changes to their positions in the company. M&T Bank Corp raised its position in shares of KBR by 109.2% in the 2nd quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 91,241 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $4,416,000 after buying an additional 47,617 shares in the last quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al raised its position in shares of KBR by 48.8% in the 3rd quarter. Tudor Investment Corp Et Al now owns 29,649 shares of the construction company’s stock valued at $1,281,000 after buying an additional 9,718 shares in the last quarter. Quantbot Technologies LP acquired a new position in shares of KBR in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $1,044,000. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. increased its position in KBR by 3.5% during the 2nd quarter. Hanseatic Management Services Inc. now owns 12,480 shares of the construction company’s stock worth $604,000 after purchasing an additional 427 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Duality Advisers LP acquired a new position in KBR during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,755,000.

KBR, Inc engages in the provision of differentiated professional services and technologies across the asset and program life-cycle within the government services and hydrocarbons industries. It operates through the following segments: Government Solutions, Technology Solutions, Energy Solutions, Non-strategic Business, and Other.

