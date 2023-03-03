Keefe, Bruyette & Woods Cuts Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC) Price Target to $42.00

Community Financial (NASDAQ:TCFC – Get Rating) had its price target reduced by stock analysts at Keefe, Bruyette & Woods from $45.00 to $42.00 in a research note issued to investors on Friday, Benzinga reports. The firm currently has a “market perform” rating on the financial services provider’s stock. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods’ target price would suggest a potential upside of 6.25% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other analysts have also commented on TCFC. Piper Sandler restated an “overweight” rating and issued a $53.00 price target on shares of Community Financial in a report on Monday, December 5th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Community Financial in a report on Wednesday, December 28th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

Community Financial Stock Performance

TCFC stock opened at $39.53 on Friday. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $40.06 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $38.37. The company has a current ratio of 0.83, a quick ratio of 0.83 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.11. The firm has a market cap of $223.34 million, a PE ratio of 7.91 and a beta of 0.79. Community Financial has a 1-year low of $33.00 and a 1-year high of $41.93.

Institutional Trading of Community Financial

Community Financial ( NASDAQ:TCFC Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, January 31st. The financial services provider reported $1.40 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.37 by $0.03. The firm had revenue of $22.72 million for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $21.06 million. Community Financial had a return on equity of 15.40% and a net margin of 31.78%. As a group, research analysts forecast that Community Financial will post 5.37 earnings per share for the current year.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently modified their holdings of TCFC. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 2.8% in the first quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 13,624 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $551,000 after acquiring an additional 372 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 16.3% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 25,531 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $1,033,000 after acquiring an additional 3,578 shares during the last quarter. LSV Asset Management acquired a new stake in shares of Community Financial in the first quarter valued at about $574,000. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 3.5% in the first quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 91,283 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $3,651,000 after acquiring an additional 3,045 shares during the last quarter. Finally, State Street Corp increased its position in shares of Community Financial by 13.1% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 13,643 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $546,000 after acquiring an additional 1,581 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 36.18% of the company’s stock.

About Community Financial

The Community Financial Corp. operates as a bank holding company for Community Bank of the Chesapeake that provides commercial and retail banking services to individuals and businesses. It offers loans and investments. The firm through its subsidiary, provides demand, savings and time deposits and commercial and residential mortgage, construction and land development, home equity and second mortgages, and commercial equipment loans.

