Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC) Short Interest Up 145.7% in February

Key Tronic Co. (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest during the month of February. As of February 15th, there was short interest totalling 25,800 shares, an increase of 145.7% from the January 31st total of 10,500 shares. Based on an average trading volume of 32,600 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 0.8 days. Currently, 0.3% of the company’s shares are sold short.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Separately, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Key Tronic in a report on Saturday, February 25th. They set a “hold” rating for the company.

Institutional Trading of Key Tronic

Several institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of KTCC. Millennium Management LLC bought a new position in shares of Key Tronic in the 4th quarter worth approximately $54,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in Key Tronic during the first quarter worth $66,000. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 45.0% during the fourth quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 24,400 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $106,000 after buying an additional 7,573 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 20.3% during the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 119,073 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $918,000 after buying an additional 20,100 shares during the period. Finally, Moors & Cabot Inc. boosted its stake in Key Tronic by 76.6% during the fourth quarter. Moors & Cabot Inc. now owns 302,250 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $1,891,000 after buying an additional 131,100 shares during the period. 42.77% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Key Tronic Trading Down 2.0 %

NASDAQ:KTCC traded down $0.14 during midday trading on Friday, reaching $6.80. 10,959 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 45,305. The company has a fifty day moving average of $5.56 and a 200 day moving average of $4.94. Key Tronic has a 12 month low of $4.00 and a 12 month high of $7.40. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.91, a quick ratio of 1.09 and a current ratio of 2.08. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.17 million, a P/E ratio of 18.26 and a beta of 1.46.

Key Tronic (NASDAQ:KTCC – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, January 31st. The technology company reported ($0.10) EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.06 by ($0.16). Key Tronic had a return on equity of 1.62% and a net margin of 0.78%. The company had revenue of $123.71 million during the quarter.

About Key Tronic

Key Tronic Corp. engages in the provision of electronic and mechanical engineering, assembly, sourcing and procurement, logistics, and new product testing. The company was founded by Lewis G. Zirkle in 1969 and is headquartered in Spokane Valley, WA.

