KeyCorp Comments on Dollar Tree, Inc.’s Q1 2024 Earnings (NASDAQ:DLTR)

Dollar Tree, Inc. (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) – Analysts at KeyCorp issued their Q1 2024 earnings per share estimates for shares of Dollar Tree in a note issued to investors on Wednesday, March 1st. KeyCorp analyst B. Thomas forecasts that the company will post earnings of $1.54 per share for the quarter. The consensus estimate for Dollar Tree’s current full-year earnings is $7.71 per share. KeyCorp also issued estimates for Dollar Tree’s Q2 2024 earnings at $1.28 EPS, Q3 2024 earnings at $1.29 EPS, Q4 2024 earnings at $2.54 EPS and FY2025 earnings at $8.00 EPS.

Dollar Tree (NASDAQ:DLTR – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, March 1st. The company reported $2.04 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.03 by $0.01. The company had revenue of $7.72 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $7.61 billion. Dollar Tree had a return on equity of 19.19% and a net margin of 5.70%. Dollar Tree’s revenue was up 9.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $2.01 EPS.

Dollar Tree Trading Down 1.0 %

DLTR has been the subject of a number of other reports. Barclays initiated coverage on Dollar Tree in a report on Tuesday, February 7th. They set an “equal weight” rating and a $145.00 price objective for the company. OTR Global upgraded Dollar Tree from a “mixed” rating to a “positive” rating in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. downgraded Dollar Tree from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $160.00 to $150.00 in a report on Thursday. Telsey Advisory Group restated an “outperform” rating and set a $165.00 price objective on shares of Dollar Tree in a report on Thursday. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Dollar Tree from $170.00 to $164.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $168.88.

Shares of DLTR opened at $146.59 on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $32.83 billion, a PE ratio of 20.33, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.28 and a beta of 0.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39, a quick ratio of 0.17 and a current ratio of 1.51. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $146.54 and a two-hundred day moving average of $147.58. Dollar Tree has a fifty-two week low of $124.76 and a fifty-two week high of $177.19.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Dollar Tree

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in DLTR. Mantle Ridge LP boosted its position in Dollar Tree by 11,365,431.0% in the 1st quarter. Mantle Ridge LP now owns 11,365,531 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,820,190,000 after buying an additional 11,365,431 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 95.9% during the fourth quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 4,383,897 shares of the company’s stock worth $620,059,000 after purchasing an additional 2,145,910 shares during the last quarter. Norges Bank bought a new position in shares of Dollar Tree during the fourth quarter worth about $273,045,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 267.9% during the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,409,680 shares of the company’s stock worth $191,857,000 after purchasing an additional 1,026,482 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Invesco Ltd. lifted its position in shares of Dollar Tree by 69.3% during the first quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,825,658 shares of the company’s stock worth $292,377,000 after purchasing an additional 747,162 shares during the last quarter. 97.04% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

About Dollar Tree



Dollar Tree, Inc owns and operates discount variety stores offering merchandise at fixed prices. It operates through the Dollar Tree and Family Dollar segments. The Dollar Tree segment includes operations under Dollar Tree and Dollar Tree Canada brands, with its distribution centers in the United States and Canada.



