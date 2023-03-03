KeyCorp Increases Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target to $32.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.

Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.40 ($25.96).

Stevanato Group Stock Performance

NYSE STVN opened at €23.71 ($25.22) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.66. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a twelve month high of €24.47 ($26.03). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.

Institutional Trading of Stevanato Group

About Stevanato Group

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 94.8% in the 3rd quarter. Conestoga Capital Advisors LLC now owns 3,473,436 shares of the company’s stock valued at $58,840,000 after buying an additional 1,690,276 shares during the period. Copeland Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 3rd quarter valued at about $23,939,000. Norges Bank acquired a new stake in shares of Stevanato Group in the 4th quarter valued at about $16,743,000. Millennium Management LLC grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 403.5% in the 4th quarter. Millennium Management LLC now owns 1,033,571 shares of the company’s stock valued at $18,573,000 after buying an additional 828,292 shares during the period. Finally, Pembroke Management LTD grew its stake in shares of Stevanato Group by 156.0% in the 4th quarter. Pembroke Management LTD now owns 771,293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $13,860,000 after buying an additional 469,950 shares during the period. 10.27% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.

