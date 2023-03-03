KeyCorp Increases Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN) Price Target to $32.00

Stevanato Group (NYSE:STVN – Get Rating) had its price objective upped by KeyCorp from $26.00 to $32.00 in a research report issued on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an “overweight” rating on the stock.
Separately, Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on Stevanato Group from $23.00 to $22.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Friday, January 6th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of €24.40 ($25.96).
Stevanato Group Stock Performance
NYSE STVN opened at €23.71 ($25.22) on Friday. The company has a market capitalization of $7.01 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.88 and a beta of 0.66. Stevanato Group has a twelve month low of €13.35 ($14.20) and a twelve month high of €24.47 ($26.03). The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of €19.91 and a 200 day simple moving average of €17.85. The company has a quick ratio of 1.51, a current ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.18.
About Stevanato Group
Stevanato Group S.p.A. engages in the design, production, and distribution of products and processes to provide integrated solutions for pharma and healthcare. Its principal products include containment solutions, drug delivery systems, medical devices, diagnostic, analytical services, visual inspection machines, assembling and packaging machines, and glass forming machines.
