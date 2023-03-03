Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS) is Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s 10th Largest Position

Marietta Investment Partners LLC raised its stake in Keysight Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) by 129.2% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 47,401 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock after purchasing an additional 26,723 shares during the quarter. Keysight Technologies accounts for 2.3% of Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 10th biggest holding. Marietta Investment Partners LLC’s holdings in Keysight Technologies were worth $7,767,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

A number of other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of KEYS. GHP Investment Advisors Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Private Trust Co. NA lifted its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 134.2% in the 3rd quarter. Private Trust Co. NA now owns 185 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $29,000 after acquiring an additional 106 shares during the period. Altshuler Shaham Ltd purchased a new stake in shares of Keysight Technologies in the third quarter valued at about $31,000. CI Investments Inc. increased its stake in shares of Keysight Technologies by 968.2% during the third quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 235 shares of the scientific and technical instruments company’s stock worth $37,000 after acquiring an additional 213 shares during the period. Finally, Pinnacle Financial Partners Inc. purchased a new position in Keysight Technologies during the third quarter worth about $39,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 81.69% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lowered Keysight Technologies from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and lowered their price objective for the company from $196.00 to $189.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Susquehanna upped their price objective on Keysight Technologies from $200.00 to $208.00 and gave the stock a “positive” rating in a report on Friday, February 3rd. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Keysight Technologies from $170.00 to $184.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $200.00 and set a “positive” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Finally, UBS Group cut their price target on shares of Keysight Technologies from $205.00 to $185.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 23rd. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $197.58.

In other news, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total value of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 24,721 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,425,800.63. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . In other news, insider Ronald S. Nersesian sold 18,069 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, December 23rd. The shares were sold at an average price of $170.00, for a total transaction of $3,071,730.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 275,209 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $46,785,530. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Also, SVP Jeffrey K. Li sold 2,236 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $179.03, for a total transaction of $400,311.08. Following the completion of the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 24,721 shares in the company, valued at $4,425,800.63. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . In the last ninety days, insiders have sold 23,805 shares of company stock worth $4,087,026. Corporate insiders own 0.51% of the company’s stock.

Shares of KEYS stock traded down $0.03 during trading hours on Friday, hitting $157.81. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 316,861 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,192,477. The company has a current ratio of 3.07, a quick ratio of 2.45 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41. Keysight Technologies, Inc. has a twelve month low of $127.93 and a twelve month high of $189.45. The stock has a market cap of $28.14 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 24.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 1.07. The business has a fifty day moving average of $176.07 and a 200-day moving average of $171.46.

Keysight Technologies (NYSE:KEYS – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, February 21st. The scientific and technical instruments company reported $2.02 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.85 by $0.17. Keysight Technologies had a return on equity of 32.50% and a net margin of 20.81%. The company had revenue of $1.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $1.37 billion. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $1.41 earnings per share. Keysight Technologies’s revenue was up 10.5% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Keysight Technologies, Inc. will post 7.3 EPS for the current year.

Keysight Technologies, Inc engages in the provision of electronic design and test solutions that are used in the design, development, manufacture, installation, deployment, validation, optimization and secure operation of electronics systems to communications, networking and electronics industries. It operates through the following segments: Communications Solutions Group, and Electronic Industrial Solutions Group.

