Kion Group (FRA:KGX) Given a €54.00 Price Target at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking

Kion Group (FRA:KGX – Get Rating) received a €54.00 ($57.45) price objective from analysts at Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking in a note issued to investors on Friday, Borsen Zeitung reports. Hauck Aufhäuser Investment Banking’s price objective suggests a potential upside of 46.98% from the stock’s previous close.

A number of other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the stock. Warburg Research set a €44.00 ($46.81) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday. UBS Group set a €43.00 ($45.74) price objective on Kion Group in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Baader Bank set a €46.00 ($48.94) price target on shares of Kion Group in a research report on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €40.00 ($42.55) price target on shares of Kion Group in a report on Thursday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a €40.00 ($42.55) target price on shares of Kion Group in a research note on Tuesday, January 17th.

Kion Group Stock Performance

Kion Group stock traded down €1.37 ($1.46) during midday trading on Friday, hitting €36.74 ($39.09). 695,290 shares of the company were exchanged. Kion Group has a fifty-two week low of €57.87 ($61.56) and a fifty-two week high of €81.82 ($87.04). The company’s fifty day moving average price is €35.02 and its 200-day moving average price is €30.39.

Kion Group Company Profile

KION GROUP AG provides industrial trucks, warehouse technology, supply chain solutions, and related services worldwide. The company operates through Industrial Trucks & Services, and Supply Chain Solutions segments. It develops, manufactures, and sells forklift and warehouse trucks, such as counterbalance trucks with electric drive and internal combustion engine, ride-on and hand-operated industrial trucks, and towing vehicles under the Linde, Fenwick, STILL, Baoli, and OM brand names.

