KlayUniverse Price Up 15.4% Over Last 7 Days (KUT)

KlayUniverse (KUT) traded 4% higher against the dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 10:00 AM ET on March 3rd. One KlayUniverse token can currently be purchased for $0.0479 or 0.00000214 BTC on exchanges. KlayUniverse has a total market cap of $2.63 million and $3,136.73 worth of KlayUniverse was traded on exchanges in the last day. During the last seven days, KlayUniverse has traded up 15.4% against the dollar.

Here’s how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KlayUniverse Profile

KlayUniverse launched on June 17th, 2022. KlayUniverse’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 55,000,000 tokens. KlayUniverse’s official Twitter account is @klayuniverse and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official website for KlayUniverse is klayuniverse.com.

Buying and Selling KlayUniverse

According to CryptoCompare, “KlayUniverse (KUT) is a cryptocurrency launched in 2022and operates on the Ethereum platform. KlayUniverse has a current supply of 2,000,000,000 with 0 in circulation. The last known price of KlayUniverse is 0.04648535 USD and is up 7.74 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $2,978.20 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://klayuniverse.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as KlayUniverse directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire KlayUniverse should first purchase Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Gemini or Coinbase. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to purchase KlayUniverse using one of the exchanges listed above.

