Kodal Minerals (LON:KOD) Shares Cross Above 50-Day Moving Average of $0.33

Kodal Minerals Plc (LON:KOD – Get Rating)’s stock price passed above its 50 day moving average during trading on Tuesday . The stock has a 50 day moving average of GBX 0.33 ($0.00) and traded as high as GBX 0.41 ($0.00). Kodal Minerals shares last traded at GBX 0.40 ($0.00), with a volume of 84,417,930 shares trading hands.

Kodal Minerals Stock Performance

The stock’s 50 day moving average price is GBX 0.34 and its 200 day moving average price is GBX 0.29. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 6.01, a current ratio of 4.42 and a quick ratio of 2.59.

Kodal Minerals Company Profile

Kodal Minerals Plc, together with its subsidiaries, engages in the exploration and evaluation of mineral resources in the United Kingdom and West Africa. The company explores for lithium and gold deposits. Its flagship project is the Bougouni Lithium project located in Mali. Kodal Minerals Plc was incorporated in 2010 and is based in London, the United Kingdom.

