Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, March 3rd.
NASDAQ KOD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 620,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,436. The company has a market capitalization of $334.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $12.80.
A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KOD shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.
Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.
