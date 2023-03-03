Kodiak Sciences (KOD) Set to Announce Earnings on Friday

Kodiak Sciences (NASDAQ:KOD – Get Rating) will be releasing its earnings data on Friday, March 3rd.

Kodiak Sciences Trading Down 0.2 %

NASDAQ KOD traded down $0.01 on Thursday, reaching $6.39. The stock had a trading volume of 620,239 shares, compared to its average volume of 223,436. The company has a market capitalization of $334.26 million, a price-to-earnings ratio of -0.94 and a beta of 1.80. The business has a 50 day moving average price of $7.61 and a 200 day moving average price of $7.98. Kodiak Sciences has a 1 year low of $4.90 and a 1 year high of $12.80.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on KOD shares. Capital One Financial began coverage on shares of Kodiak Sciences in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. They issued an “overweight” rating and a $24.00 price target on the stock. Morgan Stanley decreased their price target on Kodiak Sciences from $12.00 to $9.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 14th. Citigroup lowered their price target on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $8.00 to $6.00 in a report on Thursday, November 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group decreased their price objective on shares of Kodiak Sciences from $9.00 to $8.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research report on Thursday, November 10th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have given a hold rating and three have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Kodiak Sciences currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $13.33.

Institutional Trading of Kodiak Sciences

Kodiak Sciences Company Profile

Hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Kodiak Sciences by 20.5% in the first quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 3,435,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,526,000 after acquiring an additional 584,762 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. boosted its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 3.3% in the 3rd quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 1,646,083 shares of the company’s stock valued at $12,741,000 after buying an additional 53,125 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 1.3% in the second quarter. State Street Corp now owns 985,050 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,526,000 after buying an additional 12,536 shares during the period. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD increased its stake in Kodiak Sciences by 13.6% in the 3rd quarter. Price T Rowe Associates Inc. MD now owns 745,979 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,774,000 after acquiring an additional 89,561 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Kodiak Sciences by 4.5% in the fourth quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 611,127 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,375,000 after acquiring an additional 26,270 shares during the period. 80.02% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Kodiak Sciences, Inc is a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company. The firm engages in the development of novel therapies for the treatment of retinal diseases. Its product pipeline includes KSI-301 for wet AMD, KSI-301 for diabetic eye disease, KSI-501 for DME and uveitis, KSI-201 for resistant wet AMD, and KSI-401 for dry AMD.

