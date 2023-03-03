Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS) Announces Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $3.54 EPS

Kohl’s (NYSE:KSS – Get Rating) issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday. The company reported ($2.49) earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.05 by ($3.54), RTT News reports. The company had revenue of $5.78 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.03 billion. Kohl’s had a negative net margin of 0.10% and a negative return on equity of 0.45%. Kohl’s’s revenue for the quarter was down 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the company earned $2.20 earnings per share. Kohl’s updated its FY24 guidance to $2.10-2.70 EPS and its FY 2023 guidance to $2.10-$2.70 EPS.

Kohl’s Stock Performance

KSS opened at $27.85 on Friday. Kohl’s has a 1-year low of $23.38 and a 1-year high of $63.74. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $29.73 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $29.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.18, a quick ratio of 0.12 and a current ratio of 1.20.

Kohl’s Dividend Announcement

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 29th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be issued a dividend of $0.50 per share. This represents a $2.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 7.18%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Kohl’s’s dividend payout ratio is currently -444.43%.

Institutional Trading of Kohl’s

Analyst Ratings Changes

Several hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in Kohl’s in the 2nd quarter valued at $26,000. Jefferies Financial Group Inc. bought a new position in Kohl’s in the fourth quarter valued at about $55,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its position in Kohl’s by 5,384.6% in the fourth quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 3,565 shares of the company’s stock worth $90,000 after purchasing an additional 3,500 shares during the period. Fairfield Bush & CO. bought a new stake in Kohl’s during the 1st quarter worth about $93,000. Finally, Atlas Capital Advisors LLC lifted its position in Kohl’s by 60.1% during the 2nd quarter. Atlas Capital Advisors LLC now owns 2,878 shares of the company’s stock valued at $103,000 after purchasing an additional 1,080 shares during the period. 95.50% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on the company. Citigroup lowered their price target on Kohl’s from $29.00 to $26.00 in a research note on Thursday. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Kohl’s from $33.00 to $26.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. The Goldman Sachs Group reduced their target price on Kohl’s from $27.00 to $24.00 and set a “sell” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday. Robert W. Baird lowered their price target on shares of Kohl’s from $40.00 to $35.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a report on Wednesday, November 9th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group decreased their target price on shares of Kohl’s to $27.00 in a research report on Wednesday. Three investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have given a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $29.25.

Kohl’s Company Profile

Kohl’s Corp. engages in the operation of family-oriented department stores. Its business line includes apparel, footwear, and accessories for women, men, and children, home products, beauty products, and accessories. The stores generally carry a consistent merchandise assortment with some differences attributable to regional preferences.

